AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After two years of dynamic growth in the Lone Star State, Texas-based clients have generated over 12,000 documents in the system over the last 12 months. These documents include search & arrest warrants as well as subpoenas, arraignment documents, and interagency reports. CloudGavel also provides internal reports, data analytics, and compliance issues to these agencies.
The most significant benefit experienced by CloudGavel's client agencies and courts is the reduced time and costs associated with getting warrants signed by a judge. For example, the Austin Police Department has seen a 50 percent drop in these costs.
Austin Police detectives and officers no longer need to drive to the Municipal Courthouse, find a place to park, and then wait on a judge to get free to read and sign the warrant. Instead, the officer completes the document and submits it to the judge online, meets the judge in a secure, integrated video conference, and receives the electronically signed warrant without ever having to leave the police department.
Another savings that CloudGavel clients are seeing is in fuel costs. Regular unleaded gas hit a national average of $5.00 per gallon this month – a 55 percent increase over 2021. Law Enforcement Agencies across the US are taking a real hit to their budget with these rising costs and need to reduce their expenditures at every opportunity. Several departments have just cut some in-person responses because they have depleted their fuel budget for the fiscal year. Fuel costs for processing warrants with CloudGavel is precisely $0.00, and agencies can save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars per year.
