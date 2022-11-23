Faith-based book of seminars heal and build self-esteem in African American youth who are subjected to the rigors and realities of racism
FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elizabeth Branch, EdD announces her return into the publishing scene with the release of "Choosing to Lift Every Voice and Sing" (published by Xlibris), a faith-based book of seminars that aims to heal and build self-esteem in African American youth who are subjected to the rigors and realities of racism.
This book provides several tangible measurable interactive special activities (mini-seminars) written for older youth (who are effected and/or traumatized by racial assaults and incidents they have identified, witnessed or experienced), to instill pride in their unique rich heritage, enhance their self-esteem/worth; while enhancing their test-taking, literacy-based, and academic state standard skills set. This book leaves the seminar leader/participants with a tangible historical keepsake, "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which provides a special connection, "balm of Gilead" tactic, and voice from the past, for directions on continuing to move forward and never giving up on the ancestors' dreams of triumph as a part of America.
"The content of this book can be read to gain useful individual information or it can be used to conduct valuable seminars. It is thought provoking and uses musical video performances to enhance and enrich discussion. This faith-based material is simple, easy to understand, user friendly and designed to be used by trained youth leaders. Through its mini-seminars, youth are prepared to succeed even if America remains slow or continues to abandon her role in the process," Branch says.
When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Branch answers, "I want readers to take away the idea that it is okay to prepare our youth for real world uncomfortable, painful, and embarrassing encounters involving racism. They need concerted and circumstantial help in learning to survive in a racist society while continuing to strive to help build America into an inclusive freedom loving country. It is important that we begin or continue to build self-worth, self-esteem, self-confidence, and resiliency in youth who are subjected to or witness, real or perceived, overt racist behaviors." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/842680-choosing-to-lift-every-voice-and-sing
About the Author
Dr. Elizabeth Grady Branch is a proud mother, grandmother, educator and a faith-based author. Born into abject poverty in deep East Texas, she graduated from the segregated Fred Douglass High school in Jacksonville. She received a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education, from Jarvis Christian College (now University), a master's degree from Texas Southern University, and a Doctorate of Education from North Texas State University (now University of North Texas). Her job and career experiences spanned the gamut. Standouts included migrant cotton picker, waitressing, seasonal field worker and other menial jobs to help the family's income. Her career after college included the joys and rewards of becoming a K-College level teacher, administrator, and small business owner. Having been blessed with such a wide range of successful experiences, plus living and thriving thru the part of American history known as "Jim Crow" and the Civil Rights Movement, makes her a highly qualified contender to promote this agenda. It is designed to instill pride, faith, personal nobility, love, and hope in the youth of color in America. Her curriculum materials and old school wisdom gained from her past are applicable today.
