Company observes major milestone while renewing commitment to the sustainable advancement of the building products industry
GARLAND, Texas , July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortress Building Products is celebrating 20 years of delivering wood-alternative outdoor building products, people-first programs and unlimited design possibilities. A family business, Fortress Building Products was born out of Woodmark International. In its early years, the company's goals were modest: deliver product-focused solutions to its customers. But as the company grew to meet increased customer demand, it became clear that there was an opportunity for Fortress® to help lead positive change on a local and global scale.
"It quickly became about much more than selling widgets," said Matt Sherstad, Founder and Chairman of Fortress Building Products. "We were fueled by the principle that when the world is a better place, we all win. Putting that into action meant promoting the widespread adoption of sustainable building materials like steel, aluminum and composite."
Today, Fortress is revolutionizing the outdoor building products industry with an arsenal of high-performance solutions that deliver a low environmental impact, including wood-alternative decking, railing, fencing, framing, lighting, fasteners, cladding and pergolas. These sustainable offerings complement the personalized customer service experience Fortress has become known for, making it easy for customers to get the support, products and inspiration they need to create environmentally friendly outdoor spaces. Passionate about leading positive change, Fortress continues to partner with like-minded organizations such as the North American Deck and Railing Association (NADRA) and the American Fence Association (AFA). Fortress also continues its purpose with nonprofit organizations such as Kiva. Kiva is committed to creating a financially inclusive world where all people hold the power to improve their lives.
"After two decades of hard work, the machine is certainly built and working—but far from complete," said Sherstad. "As we celebrate this milestone with our Fortress Family and our loyal customers, we can't help but eagerly anticipate the next 20 years and the impact we can make on people and communities around the globe. We can look ahead and put words to our purpose, "Leading Global Change in the Way People Build and Live."'
Learn more about how Fortress Building Products is building a better tomorrow with its wood-alternative decking, railing, fencing, framing, lighting, fasteners, cladding and pergolas at fortressbp.com/about/sustainability.
About Fortress Building Products
Fortress Building Products is a leading manufacturer and solution provider in the residential, multi-family, industrial and commercial building products industry. Based in Texas, Fortress® supplies the total solution in outdoor living, including decking, railing, fencing, framing, lighting, fasteners, cladding and pergolas. For over 20 years, Fortress Building Products has been pushing the boundaries to provide innovative products, people-first programs and unlimited design possibilities on a local and global scale. Learn more at fortressbp.com.
Media Contact
Alyx Waits, Fortress Building Products, 1-866-323-4766, AlyxA@fortressbp.com
SOURCE Fortress Building Products