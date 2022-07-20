Contact Center and Financial Services expert rounds out Acqueon's leadership team with 25+ years of experience spanning industry titans to organic startups
DALLAS , July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the recent launch of game-changing enhancements to its leading Conversational Engagement Platform, Acqueon Technologies (Acqueon) has set its sights on triple-digit growth fueled by rapidly increasing demand for proactive customer, patient & citizen engagement. Enterprises, healthcare organizations and public sector entities of every size, structure & need are seeking the transformative proactive engagement capabilities enabled by Acqueon's uniquely positioned platform.
As the company continues to add some of the largest and most admired brands to its well-established customer base, the next era of growth, scale & success for Acqueon's global Sales organization will be led by Nick Adams, recently named SVP and Global Head of Sales. In his new role, Adams will take over the strategy and operations of Acqueon's burgeoning RevOps team, comprised of Sales, Solution Consultants, Partner Management & Sales Operations. His impressive entrepreneurial, startup & leadership tenure with Lucent Technologies, Avaya, CafeX, Journey.AI, and most recently Twilio is a testament to the immediate and proven value Adams brings to the Acqueon family. As Head of Sales for Twilio's Financial Services vertical, Nick flourished headcount by a 6x multiple while delivering organization-leading bookings and revenue during the same time.
And with audacious growth goals documented for all business functions across Acqueon's North America, EMEA & APAC teams, Nick's arrival couldn't be more well-timed. The Conversational Engagement software innovator has been on the hunt for its Global Sales leader since the start of 2022; now, the methodical, unwavering search to secure right-fit talent for the position has proved advantageous. Adams' passion for building and scaling well-positioned companies, combined with Acqueon's unmatched AI-powered Conversational Engagement Platform is a winning combination. For Acqueon's customers and expanding ecosystem of Contact Center, CRM and Reseller partners including Amazon Connect, Cisco, CDW, Five9, Genpact, NICE CXone, Presidio & many more, Adam's versatile background adds an exciting new layer of expertise to Acqueon's diversely-comprised Executive team.
Acqueon's CEO Ashish Koul commented on the news: "2022 marked an innovation pivot into deeper Conversational Intelligence and analytics capabilities for Acqueon, a shift aligned with what the market and our customers are telling us they need. Under Nick's guidance, converting these capabilities plus the long-recognized value of our entire Conversational Engagement Platform into sustained growth is inevitable. I'm extremely pleased to welcome Nick to the team."
"I couldn't be more excited to join Acqueon, particularly at this moment," said Nick Adams of his new role leading Global Sales for Acqueon. As businesses worldwide adjust to digital front doors and proactive communication as a primary form of Sales, Service, and back-office outreach, Acqueon is uniquely positioned to help these companies deliver exceptional customer experiences with compliance and trust."
About Acqueon
Acqueon's Conversational Engagement platform enables proactive revenue generation and service for customer-obsessed companies by orchestrating outbound and omnichannel campaigns across voice, messaging & email channels. The platform, Acqueon Engagement Cloud, is comprised of an advanced Campaign Manager powered by built-in Conversational Intelligence capabilities and a rich Customer Engagement Data Platform. Using statistical and predictive models, as well as intelligent workflows, Acqueon helps enterprises maximize the potential of every customer conversation. Acqueon is trusted by 200+ customers and 110,000 agents, across industries, to increase sales, drive proactive service, improve collections, and establish customer loyalty. For more information, go to https://www.acqueon.com or follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/acqueon
