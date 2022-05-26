Eighth largest management company of affordable multi-family properties also ranked fifth among the top 25 largest housing credit (LIHTC) property management companies in the U.S.
HOUSTON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asset Living, a nationally ranked third-party property management company with offices nationwide, is now the eighth largest management company of affordable multi-family properties in the U.S. based on the data released today by the National Affordable Housing Management Association's (NAHMA) 2022 Affordable 100 List. The company made its debut as No. 11 on the list in 2021, moving up three spots to No. 8 in 2022. Additionally in 2022, Asset Living ranked No. 5 among the Top 25 Largest Housing Credit (LIHTC) Property Management Companies.
NAHMA's Affordable 100 List is comprised of the largest affordable multi-family property management companies listed by total affordable unit counts. Already ranked the fourth largest third-party property management company by National Multifamily Housing Council's Top 50 List and No. 1 in student housing third-party property management by Student Housing Business for 11 years in a row, this additional ranking will bring Asset Living even more national attention as a leader in the affordable housing sector.
"I continue to be impressed by the dedication and drive I see exemplified by the entire Asset family, who has worked so diligently to oversee and grow our affordable multi-family portfolio these last 12 months," said Asset Living CEO and President Ryan McGrath. "Not only is it an honor to be recognized by NAHMA for the second year in a row, but to jump three spots on the list speaks volumes about the team of experts who are contributing to the growth and success we've seen across our entire portfolio."
This national recognition for the second consecutive year endorses Asset Living's growing expertise in its affordable multifamily portfolio and further demonstrates the company's commitment to managing properties as well as working with residents and the larger community to ensure everyone has a place to call home.
"Through our recent acquisitions, we've seen several talented individuals join Asset Living this year," says Asset Living Principal Hugh Cobb. "The new and organic growth of our affordable portfolio combined with our best-in-class talent has helped to keep this area of our business thriving. We cannot wait to see what's on the horizon for the remainder of the year."
Every year, the National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) Affordable 100 List appears on the company's website and the list will also run in the next issue of NAHMA News and the National Apartment Association's Units magazine. To accurately determine the portfolio of affordable units receiving federal subsidies in the United States, NAHMA publishes this annual list of affordable units containing at least one of the following federal subsidies: HUD Project-based Section 8, Section 42 LIHTC, HOME funds, bonds and USDA Section 515.
About Asset Living
Founded in 1986, Asset Living ("Asset") is a Houston-based real estate management firm. With a growing portfolio that includes a multitude of properties across the nation, Asset provides services to a variety of clients that include property management, asset management, receivership, and investment services. Asset is a member of The Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) and is recognized as an Accredited Management Organization (AMO). To learn more, please visit http://www.assetliving.com.
About NAHMA
NAHMA is the leading voice for affordable housing management, advocating on behalf of multifamily property managers and owners whose mission is to provide quality affordable housing. NAHMA supports legislative and regulatory policy that promotes the development and preservation of decent and safe affordable housing, is a vital resource for technical education and information and fosters strategic relations between government and industry. NAHMA's membership represents 75% of the affordable housing industry and includes its most distinguished multifamily owners and management companies. Visit http://www.nahma.org for more information.
