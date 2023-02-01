Car Wars announces the release of its annual phone trend industry report, highlighting actionable data from nearly 3,000 automotive dealerships.
DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars, the leading expert in automotive phone handling technology, released its annual industry report highlighting the top phone trends in 2022 today. These insightful phone trends directly impact a dealership's ROI, conversion rates, and staff performance.
Car Wars conducted research to analyze the phone performance of nearly 3,000 automotive dealerships from 2019 to 2022. Through this report, Car Wars captured data that solidified the importance of the phone in the automotive industry. With data-backed tactics, eye-catching industry trends, and actionable insights, Car Wars' industry report will bring dealerships' phone performance to the next level moving into 2023.
What a sneak peek?
One of the many impactful trends highlighted in Car Wars' industry report is that call volume was significantly higher on post-holiday Tuesdays in 2022. An average dealership received 277 inbound calls on Tuesdays in 2022, while a post-holiday Tuesday received between 361 and 400 calls. This includes the Tuesdays following Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day.
This report has become an annual tradition for Car Wars, however in 2023 the data analyst and marketing teams took it to the next level with deeper and more actionable data pulls.
"I'm thrilled to share this comprehensive industry report our team compiled that will assist dealers in getting smarter about their phone handling," Car Wars' Chief Revenue Officer, Cassie Broemmer, said. "Our goal is to highlight powerful phone trends that directly impact a dealership's bottom line, and arm dealers with the insight they need to achieve their 2023 goals."
Car Wars understands a dealership's customer experience and bottom line are directly correlated with optimal phone performance. This report serves as a competitive advantage for dealers looking to improve call outcomes and customer satisfaction.
To download and read the full industry report, visit https://www.carwars.com/home/a/2022-industry-report/.
