Gigster, the leading service integrator for blockchain and Web3, increases access to training and certifications in the Gigster partner network by partnering with Moralis Academy, the top online university for blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gigster, the leading service integrator for blockchain and Web3, announces a new partnership with Moralis Academy to provide greater training opportunities for engineers in the Web3 space. This new partnership will benefit all engineers and partners in Gigster's ecosystem of Web3 service providers.
Gigster's Blockchain Partner Ecosystem supports innovative blockchain and Web3 companies by providing distributed teams, experts in leading solutions, and access to a wide network of blockchain tools, platforms, and service providers. The goal of the partner program is to support innovation and allow companies to quickly access the development talent to build their software they need.
Founded in 2017 by Ivan Liljeqvist and Filip Martinsson in Stockholm, Sweden, Moralis Academy is the leading online university for blockchain and cryptocurrencies. They have provided industry-specific, future-proof blockchain knowledge to over 45,000 students.
"We're excited to announce our new partnership with Moralis Academy to help bring upskill and reskill opportunities for engineers in Web3," said Cory Hymel, Director of Blockchain at Gigster. "As the space continues to grow, access to the knowledge that enables it has to grow too. We look forward to bringing this opportunity to Gigster's engineers, partners, and customers."
Moralis Academy offers blockchain certifications, real-life development projects, and 24/7 on-demand access to industry experts. They offer specific programs for companies looking to upskill their organization and train their staff on the advantages and impacts of blockchain for business.
Gigster provides custom blockchain development services to help companies build solutions using a proven blockchain app development methodology and the top 1% of blockchain talent. With hundreds of blockchain engineers in their talent network, Gigster is always looking for new ways to enhance the knowledge and skills of their teams. This new partnership will provide engineers and companies working with Gigster access to a community of highly engaged learners and experts.
"A big step in seeing greater Web3 adoption is educating companies and their employees on the benefits Web3 can bring," said Hymel. "Our partnership with Moralis Academy is an exciting move to increase access to blockchain knowledge and training to push the entire industry forward."
About Gigster
Founded in 2013 with the vision of democratizing access to great software development, Gigster has helped hundreds of businesses deliver innovative software solutions to their customers. In 2021, Gigster was acquired by Ionic Partners, LLC ("Ionic") and appointed Andy Tryba as CEO. The new investment has enabled Gigster to build off of its position as a trusted application development partner for enterprise businesses and accelerate into being the leading service integrator for blockchain and Web3. Gigster's network of highly-skilled software developers, engineers, designers and product managers working on top of Gigster's proven platform and methodology have built some of the largest Web3 projects in the market today.
For more information, please visit http://www.gigster.com or follow @trygigster on Twitter.
Media Contact
Kathy Berardi, Gigster, 1 6786444122, kathy@berardipr.com
SOURCE Gigster