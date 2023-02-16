PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "My wife and I were traveling more often, and we would stuff our charger cords in our suitcases and have to untangle them when we arrived," said an inventor from Springtown, Texas, "so I invented LECTRICHUB. It's easy to use, smaller than alternatives and will slip into carry-on bags with no hassle."
The patent-pending invention allows users to have multiple cables or cabled power adapters secured and prevents cables from tangling or stressing the USB or AC power connectors. It would be advantageous for mobile device and personal computer users at home, school or the office, or when traveling as it is convenient and easy to use. The device saves time, aggravation and is practical, lightweight but durable.
The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-296, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
