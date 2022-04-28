AfterShip's Returns Center, Trusted by 3,600+ Shopify Merchants to Streamline Their Returns Process, Joins the Shopify Plus Certified App Program.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AfterShip, a leading post-purchase and tracking platform for e-commerce businesses, today announced its key product, AfterShip Returns Center, has joined the Shopify Plus Certified App Program, a program where each app is formally reviewed by the Shopify App Review and Quality Assurance Team, to ensure it meets advanced requirements in the areas of performance, security, privacy, and support. Returns Center is proud to be recognized by Shopify as one of its best-in-class technology solutions that is able to provide a level of product quality that meets the advanced requirements of Shopify merchants.
Since launching on the Shopify App Store in 2017, Returns Center has accumulated more than 1,600+ reviews, scored a 4.7/5 rating, and supported more than 3,600 merchants up to date, including Lume Deodorant, J.ING, and VRG GRL. Returns Center has enabled the growth of thousands of Shopify merchants by offering a wide range of features to help merchants automate and optimize their return process. Now, Returns Center is looking forward to empowering even more Shopify Plus merchants as a trusted solution to optimize their returns strategy.
Many e-commerce businesses overlook the post-purchase process and often see "ordered" as the end of the line. AfterShip believes in the opposite, where returns are the new beginning of a potential sale and the key to repeated sales. According to the Shopper Insights Report AfterShip conducted at the end of 2021, building loyalty with positive post-purchase and returns experiences retains customers and ensures they grow in confidence with sizing and quality over time. 68% of the respondents shopped online at least once a week, which inevitably leads to increased returns. A streamlined returns process therefore helps alleviate pressure on customer service teams, encourage repeat purchases, and improve brand loyalty. Returns Center helps e-commerce merchants with automated returns and exchanges while also benefiting online shoppers via self-service tools, making sure merchants capture a golden opportunity to leave a positive impression for shoppers to visit again.
"AfterShip and Shopify share the same vision of providing a seamless experience for online merchants. The AfterShip team has been relentlessly improving the user experience of Returns Center with the aim to address the pain points of the returns process from the merchants' perspective," said Andrew Chan, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder of AfterShip. "We're thrilled to earn this title as a Certified App Partner with Shopify Plus, and we look forward to supporting even more Shopify Plus merchants with a tool we know will help improve their post-purchase and returns management strategy."
AfterShip now has 10 products available on Shopify to support merchants in optimizing the post-purchase experience. AfterShip's Returns Center app for Shopify Plus enables online retailers to supercharge their returns processes by minimizing unnecessary shipments while giving online shoppers the option to convert returns into repurchases with store credit or exchanges as refund options. It also gives e-commerce merchants a number of powerful features:
- Automated Returns & Exchanges allow shoppers to return or exchange products via a branded returns portal, making the process more efficient. Shoppers can also expedite return shipping with 980+ carriers including UPS and USPS via self-service.
- Proactive Updates reduce shopper inquiries and anxiety with timely return and refund status notifications via email. This boosts trust, encourages repeat sales, and drives customer loyalty.
- Return Labels & Flexible Rules allow merchants to set smart guidelines that recapture revenue, save costs, and ensure items are sent back to the right place at a minimal cost.
- Analytics help eCommerce leaders understand their returns process performance to plan inventory better and improve product offerings.
For more information about AfterShip and its Returns Center app, please visit: https://www.aftership.com/
###
About AfterShip
Founded in 2012, AfterShip is a post-purchase platform that helps companies improve the consumer experience, increase revenue, and build brand loyalty. With more than 10,000 customers, AfterShip is used by leading marketplaces such as eBay, Wish, and Etsy, as well as iconic brands such as Gymshark, Kylie Cosmetics, Murad, and Kate Sommervile. AfterShip offers branded shipment tracking, notifications, returns, and exchanges, leading to increased sales and fewer WISMO tickets. Integrating with more than 930 carriers worldwide, AfterShip is the solution of choice for multinational organizations or those looking to grow internationally.
Press Contact:
Mark Karges
PressFriendly
Media Contact
Mark Karges, PressFriendly, 1 4407730988, mark@pressfriendly.com
SOURCE AfterShip