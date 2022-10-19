Put It Forward, a leader in intelligent automation, announces today the release of Sitecore XM connector to deliver a personalized omnichannel experience at scale. Now organizations can access hundreds of pre-built connectors to integrate and sync Sitecore CMS with other solutions in their stack, and automate repetitive events and data workflows with no-code efforts.
AUSTIN, Texas, October 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The recent release helps business professionals interconnect data points, understand customers' journeys, and determine the best way to meet their needs at every critical point. The innovative no-code integration enables consistent experiences through cross-organization content syndication and distribution.
Using the Sitecore XM integration solution, organizations can deliver personalized content across channels in real-time. As a result, customer-centric teams can effectively manage high volumes of content and data, connect customer data and synchronize it in real-time, access the integrated customer profile with the previous engagement history, get rid of manual work and scale operations.
Put It Forward provides Sitecore XM Integration for cloud and on-premise. Now departments and employees can communicate with customers faster to give them the information they're looking for, and get extra time to work on lead generation and sales pipeline growth. All this drives the constant improvement of customer experience and increases customer satisfaction with the brand.
"We're thrilled to continue deepening our partnership with Sitecore to deliver robust meaningful end to end customer experiences. The XM integration capabilities are especially meaningful as it helps connect content into the intelligent automation story regardless if it's an on premise, hosted or cloud based solution landscape. It gives everybody runway and brings us all closer together", - Mark Cowan, CEO Put It Forward.
About Put It Forward
Put It Forward helps leaders and business professionals unlock their organizations potential and identify new opportunities by providing actionable insights on how to succeed. The platform capabilities drive intelligent automation from real-time data integration, process orchestration, activity mining, visual control to predictive analytics in a single solution. Using advanced no-code technology, organizations like Symantec, Facebook, Fossil, Eaton, Brookfield get real-time control of their business, and adapt faster to a dynamic market. Connect and automate at https://www.putitforward.com/
About Sitecore
Sitecore is a global leader of end-to-end digital experience software. Unifying data, content, commerce, and experiences, SaaS-enabled, composable platform empowers brands like L'Oréal, Microsoft, United Airlines, and PUMA to deliver unforgettable interactions across every touchpoint. Sitecore solution provides the cutting-edge tools brands need to build stronger connections with customers, while creating content efficiencies to stand out as transformation and innovation leaders. Experience more at https://www.sitecore.com/
