DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BBYO, the world's leading pluralistic Jewish youth movement, will host BBYO International Convention (IC), the largest convening of Jewish teen leaders from around the world, in Dallas, Texas, from February 15--20, 2023. IC immerses teens in a world-class experience and environment that redefines their thinking about what it means to be in a Jewish space. Alongside thousands of alumni, advisors, staff, community members, philanthropists, influencers, celebrities, and opinion leaders, attendees will participate in five action-packed days of learning, spirituality, service, growth, and fun.
Each year, IC unites teen leaders to set the course for the year ahead and formulate strategies for strengthening BBYO as a teen-led movement while making a difference in their local, national, and global communities. IC 2023's convention theme, "Now Is Our Time," represents a celebration of the resiliency and vibrancy of the BBYO Movement and a call to action to teens around the world to promote and advocate for causes they are passionate about.
BBYO reaches more than 70,000 teens in 725 chapters across 60 countries, aspiring to involve more Jewish teens in more meaningful experiences. For 99 years, BBYO's leadership programs – the Aleph Zadik Aleph. (AZA, BBYO's high school fraternity) and the B'nai B'rith Girls (BBG, BBYO's high school sorority) – have been shaping the confidence and character of more than 400,000 alumni who are among the most prominent figures in business, politics, academia, the arts, and Jewish communal life. With year-round activities in hundreds of communities and educational travel worldwide, BBYO's broad menu enables teens to explore leadership, service, civics, Israel, and Jewish values.
IC 2023 will be BBYO's largest and most extraordinary convention to date. BBYO will welcome more than 3,000 teen leaders to IC 2023, representing 40+ countries, including Turkey, Argentina, Cuba, Norway, Finland, Ukraine and more than 5,000 participants throughout the weekend, making it the largest gathering of Jewish teen leaders in the world. Young changemakers worldwide will hear from inspiring speakers, deepen their leadership skills, have access to engaging programs, serve the local Dallas community, reunite with friends, celebrate Shabbat together, and do their part to strengthen the future. Together, from across time zones and generations, attendees will affirm AZA and BBG are welcoming to every Jewish teen anywhere and everywhere.
Convention highlights this year include:
-An inspiring host city Opening Ceremony on Thursday night
-Keynote plenaries featuring powerful voices that teens admire
-Leadership development programs and service opportunities across the Dallas area
-A gathering of top stakeholders from across the Jewish world
-Planning sessions for teens and professionals representing Jewish youth movements and networks around the world
-A powerful pluralistic Shabbat including dozens of service options and 200+ learning workshops
-A culminating celebration with Top 40 musical talent and celebrity guests to close the
weekend
Previous IC guests, speakers, and performers have included:
U.S. President Barack Obama; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg; U.S. Ambassadors to the United Nations Susan Rice and Nikki Haley; U.S. Senators Cory Gardner, Tim Scott, and Doug Jones; NAACP President Cornell Brooks; KIND Snacks CEO Daniel Lubetzky; Neiman Marcus CEO Karen Katz; creatives Josh Richards, Casey Neistat, David Dobrik, and Yes Theory; Secretary Julian Castro; activists Michael Skolnik, Cameron Kasky, and Brittany Packnett; actors Simu Liu, Justin Baldoni, Gregg Sulkin, Rebel Wilson, Aidy Bryant, Max Greenfield, Chelsea Handler, Joshua Malina, the cast of All-American, the cast of Outer Banks, Jurnee Smollet, Sophia Bush, Josh Peck, and Jesse Eisenberg; Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks (z''l); Olympians Aly Raisman, Abby Wambach, and Adam Rippon; NBA legend Grant Hill; musicians Galantis, Steve Aoki, Jason Derulo, Aloe Blacc, Flo Rida, Fifth Harmony, and Kesha; as well as hundreds of other changemakers, musicians, performers, and activists. More than 300 partner and community service agencies have also facilitated workshops, service projects, and skills training throughout IC in recent years.
For more information, visit https://www.bbyo.org.
