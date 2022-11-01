Vu to drive United's strategic growth initiatives for recruiting
DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United ® Real Estate (United) announced today the appointment of Christie Vu to the position of Growth and Operations Manager.
Vu brings a record of achievement to United Real Estate. She has 14 years of experience supporting teams and organizations in the real estate and banking industries. During the past nine years, Vu served as Director of Operations of a large Texas-based residential brokerage, Realty Associates, where she focused on talent acquisition and retention, efficiency improvements and process implementation.
In this newly created position, Vu will drive United's special growth initiatives with the responsibility of capitalizing on attractive recruiting opportunities. She will oversee and execute all aspects of targeted campaign development to grow United's national network of brokerages, comprising nearly 150 offices across the U.S.
"Christie has a long track record of efficient and effective brokerage operations management and will be a great asset to our company," stated Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate.
"I am thrilled to join United Real Estate because of their company culture. Every team member I have interacted with is likeminded in their idea of success. The one thing that resonated was the idea that we are better as a team than we are individually. The team truly listens to one another, whether successes or challenges, and allows an open forum for constructive feedback," stated Vu.
About United Real Estate
United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 148 offices and 18,000 agents. The company produced over $21.5 billion in sales volume in 2021.
About United Real Estate Group
United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.1 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 630 offices and over 21,500 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced over $27.1 billion in 2021. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.
Media Contact
April Gonzalez, United Real Estate, 504-237-3500, agonzalez@unitedrealestate.com
SOURCE United Real Estate