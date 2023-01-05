With More Than 16 Years of Experience in Marketing and SEO, Gallas is Leading the Team in Driving Brand Awareness, Engagement, and Meaningful Customer Connections.
FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viewgol, a healthcare RCM data, advisory, and services company, appoints Jeremy Gallas as Senior Director of Marketing. With more than 16 years of experience, Gallas has spent his career leveraging technology as an entrepreneur and consultant to fashion, tax, manufacturing, commercial painting, SaaS, and finance organizations.
By creating RCM Heroes, Viewgol is reinventing healthcare revenue cycle management by offering providers data transparency, comprehensive analytics, and domain expertise that increase revenue, amplify human capital, and reduce risks for physician-based organizations.
"I am excited to join the Viewgol team and contribute to the company's growth and success," said Gallas. "Viewgol is at the forefront of healthcare RCM, and I look forward to introducing the company's innovative solutions to a wider audience."
Gallas brings more than 16 years of experience in SEO, digital marketing, and app/website development to Viewgol. He has a track record of success in developing and implementing marketing strategies that drive results, and he is well-equipped to lead the Viewgol marketing team in achieving its goals.
"We are thrilled to have Jeremy join us as Senior Director of Marketing," said Doug Huffman, CEO of Viewgol. "His expertise in a wide range of marketing channels will be valuable as we continue to grow and expand our reach in the healthcare industry."
Viewgol empowers healthcare organizations to create RCM Heroes by uncovering systemic RCM issues, identifying opportunities, accessing applicable data, and implementing solutions through enterprise-grade technology, a robust business intelligence team, and RCM experts. Viewgol's services cater to many healthcare specialties and organizations of diverse sizes, and the company is a trusted advisor to its clients at the executive and operational levels.
With the healthcare industry's financial systems becoming more complex, Viewgol offers revenue cycle management services tailored to the needs of each practice. Viewgol Analytics, the company's proprietary RCM software, brings to the surface key metrics often inaccessible by most healthcare PM systems.
A practice with in-house billing can utilize Viewgol Analytics, the business intelligence team, the payer outcomes team, and staff augmentation services to realize significant performance and financial gains.
Those practices who want more can take advantage of Viewgol's comprehensive revenue cycle management services. For more information about Viewgol and its products and services, please visit Viewgol.com.
About Viewgol
Viewgol is a healthcare RCM data, advisory, and services company that helps healthcare organizations and medical practices create RCM Heroes and increase their financial health. Viewgol offers data transparency, comprehensive analytics, and domain expertise to increase revenue, amplify human capital, and reduce risks for physician-based organizations. Viewgol's primary products, Analytics, Engage, and Comprehensive, provide RCM solutions to healthcare organizations of any size to resolve RCM problems and act on opportunities. To learn more, please visit Viewgol.com.
Media Contact
Jeremy Gallas, Viewgol, (855) 477-9947, press@viewgol.com
SOURCE The Gallas Company