Recent release "The 3 Little Lambs" from Page Publishing author Laura Cano-Degli Esposti is an adorable story of the adventures of three lamb sisters who live in the countryside with their hardworking and loving parents. Together, they'll set off to have fun and make memories with their friends while also studying hard in school to make their parents proud.
SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laura Cano-Degli Esposti, who resides in San Antonio, Texas, and worked as a teacher's aide and a substitute teacher for nearly ten years, has completed her new book "The 3 Little Lambs": a charming tale that follows three lambs, Lila, Posey, and Violet, who set off on exciting adventures to play with friends and work hard in school to learn all they can.
"A story about three little lambs and their adventures with friends on the farm and school," writes Cano-Degli Esposti. "They have fun and enjoy their life at home and school. They are thankful sisters for everything and everyone in their life! Find out where they go and who they will meet next."
Published by Page Publishing, Laura Cano-Degli Esposti's delightful tale is inspired by the author's childhood in Sarasota, Florida, where she experienced many of her own adventures while exploring the beaches and countryside near her home. Full of vibrant artwork to help bring her story and characters to life, "The 3 Little Lambs" is a heartfelt and joyful tale that young readers are sure to want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The 3 Little Lambs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
