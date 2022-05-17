Get the inside scoop on how to open a coffee shop in Texas from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea! The award-winning coffee roaster, which has helped start up over 300 independent coffee shops in 30 states, recently published an online guide on how to open a coffee shop in Texas.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Looking for information on how to open a coffee shop in Texas? Get insider secrets on starting a thriving business in the Lone Star state from the coffee shop startup experts at Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year has taught over 300 entrepreneurs in 30 states – including a dozen in Texas – how to open a coffee shop.
Now, the company's 7 Steps coffee shop startup consulting team has kicked off a series of state-level coffee shop startup guides with, "How to Start a Coffee Shop in Texas."
"Texas is a land of opportunity for many types of small businesses, and coffee shops are no exception," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert. "In fact, Texas ranks 42nd among the states in number of coffee shops per capita, with fewer than one coffee shop for every 8,000 Texas residents.
"That leaves a lot of Texas coffee lovers without a local coffee shop."
He noted that Crimson Cup supports a growing number of coffee shops in Texas cities and towns including Andrews, Hawley, Melissa, Midland, Odessa, Olney, Roanoke, and Vernon, with more on the way.
These entrepreneurs learned how to open their shops through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program.
The program is based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed to Specialty Coffee, which he wrote initially to help struggling coffee shop customers master all aspects of successful coffee shop operations.
"We help entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience become owners of thriving coffee shops serving their local communities," he said. "From choosing a terrific location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff and more, our team is here to guide you."
To hear about the book in Ubert's own words, download a free recorded introduction on Soundcloud.
"As a coffee roaster and coffee business consultant, Crimson Cup believes our company only succeeds when our customers do," Ubert said. "As a result, we support coffee shop owners at every step, from concept through opening day and beyond."
As a one-stop shop for independent coffee shops, Crimson Cup supplies award-winning coffee, the best coffee shop supplies in the business, and ongoing support to help coffee businesses thrive.
"We're proud that a growing number of our customers in Texas and other states now own two, three, or more coffee shops," Ubert said. "These shops are part of the fabric that holds their local communities together."
Crimson Cup customers Jerry and Lonna Bevel learned how to open their first coffee shop through the 7 Steps to Success program.
They founded the original Cpl. Ray's Coffee in 2007 in Andrews, Texas, in dedication to their son, Cpl. Ray Bevel, after he was slain in Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Today, they have expanded to Midland and Odessa Texas.
"Crimson Cup's got a great product," said Jerry Bevel. "The customer support – product support, technical support – that they give is just unparalleled."
"It's just a one-stop shop," he added. "They want you to succeed, and they're going to do everything they can to help you succeed."
Bevel cited Crimson Cup coffee as a factor in the continuing success of Cpl. Ray's Coffee.
"We offer the kind of experience and high-end coffee you see in Seattle and New York City coffee houses."
In addition to the Texas guide, Crimson Cup plans to publish a series on how to start a coffee shop in each state. About once a week for the next year, the roaster will post a state-level coffee shop startup guides on its website. Next up: a guide on how to start a coffee shop in Ohio.
"Although the fundamentals of coffee shop operation remain the same from state to state, the economic opportunities, business formation and licensing requirements vary widely," Ubert said. "We're excited to share information and resources to help entrepreneurs expedite their startup journey."
He invited anyone who is thinking of opening a coffee shop to call Crimson Cup for further guidance.
"If you run into any roadblocks or just want to discuss your vision with a coffee expert, you can reach our startup team by calling 1-888-800-9224."
