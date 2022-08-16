Dr. Stone Thayer has joined Alamo Maxillofacial Surgical Associates PA as an oral and maxillofacial surgeon. The private practice has two locations in San Antonio and one in Boerne, Texas. Dr. Thayer provides a full scope of oral and maxillofacial services and is accepting new patients in both cities.
SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stone Thayer – DMD, MD, FACS – has joined Alamo Maxillofacial Surgical Associates PA as an oral and maxillofacial surgeon. The private oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practice has three locations: two in San Antonio and one in Boerne, Texas. Dr. Thayer provides a full scope of OMS services and is currently accepting new patients in both cities.
"Dr. Thayer is highly trained in a wide variety of OMS treatments and procedures for the whole family. He has extensive experience with facial trauma, jaw and facial deformities, facial cosmetics, TMJ disorders, cleft lip/palate, as well as pathology, implantology, tooth extraction, and more," said Dr. Wendell "Wedge" Edgin of Alamo Maxillofacial Surgical Associates. "He's exceptionally trained, skilled and compassionate and will be a great fit."
Dr. Thayer completed his undergraduate studies in finance and management at Washington University's Olin Business School. After a brief stent as a financial analyst in New York, Dr. Thayer attended the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine and graduated with honors. He then went on to serve with the U.S. Naval Forces as part of the Navy and Marine Corps amphibious platform. He was the recipient of the prestigious Navy & Marine Corps Achievement and Commendation Medal, and his tour of duty highlights include several deployments in the Western Pacific and multiple medical/dental humanitarian missions.
After serving on active duty, Dr. Thayer earned his medical degree from and completed general surgery training through The University of Texas, and his OMS surgical training from The University of Texas Southwestern/Parkland Hospital in Dallas. He completed his residency and fellowship in craniofacial and reconstructive surgery at the Charleston Area Medical Center in West Virginia.
In addition, he was a member of the faculty at The University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he was involved in resident and student education and served as a central part of the university's cleft and craniofacial team. He received additional training in reconstructive and cosmetic surgery under the tutelage of Dr. Jaime Flores, a prominent plastic and reconstructive surgeon.
Dr. Thayer has multiple hospital affiliations and lectures on facial and oral surgery topics both domestically and internationally, and he is actively involved with a number of professional organizations. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the American Medical Association and the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association.
Alamo Maxillofacial Surgical Associates has two locations in San Antonio and one in Boerne, Texas. The practice offers a wide range of oral and maxillofacial surgery options, from dental implants to teeth extractions, sleep apnea treatment, rhinoplasty and more. Alamo Maxillofacial Surgical Associates is well-known in San Antonio, Bexar County, and the surrounding communities for outstanding clinical excellence and extraordinary dedication to its patients. It is a partner practice of U.S. Oral Surgery Management, a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons. For more information, call 210-614-3915 or visit https://www.alamooms.com/.
Media Contact
Lyle Rountree, Alamo Maxillofacial Surgical Associates, 214-289-3799, Lyle.Rountree@usosm.com
SOURCE Alamo Maxillofacial Surgical Associates