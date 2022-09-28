Inc.'s fifth annual Female Founders 100 list highlights entrepreneurs with world-changing companies
HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. today announced its fifth annual Female Founders 100 list, honoring a bold group of 100 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place. Collectively, the 2022 honorees' companies are estimated to be worth more than $22 billion.
The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization. They are reinventing everything from shoes to food and are challenging issues like financial literacy and reproductive health.
"I am beyond excited and honored for this recognition and to be included amongst so many amazing women," said Joy M. Hutton, Founder of on the go GLAM. "Life has thrown me some significant curveballs over the past few years, but my resilience has kept me going. I went through a tumultuous divorce 4 years ago and had to put my business on hold and then I lost my sister unexpectedly in 2020. Despite these setbacks, I realized my life is bigger than me and I launched on the go GLAM in October 2020. Launching during the pandemic was advantageous for us because a lot of people did not want to return to the salon and we were able to provide beauty services in a safe and convenient environment. Although on the go GLAM is a consumer-facing platform, our mission is to develop a strong workforce in the beauty industry. We are constantly investing in the personal and professional development of our providers. I'm all about people first."
On the go GLAM in an-on demand platform that delivers beauty services to men and women in the comfort of their home, office, or hotel. Think Uber for beauty. Since its launch in 2020, the company is currently in 3 cities in Texas including Houston, Austin, and Dallas with over 60 providers and will be launching in 9 other cities over the next 6 months with plans to expand to additional cities across the nation and globally in the near future. In March 2022, on the go GLAM was featured as one of the exclusive brands in the Artist Village at SXSW. The GLAM Pros provided hair and makeup services to over 500 artists from 25 countries.
Hutton mentioned other plans to scale on the go GLAM through retail, product development, and the integration of additional technology to improve the experience for its consumers. As a woman of color entrepreneur, she has persisted despite the barriers faced when trying to gain access to capital. However, she is on a mission to continue to make an impact in beauty and tech.
Joy is a huge advocate for female entrepreneurs, so this recognition is very fitting. She served in leadership roles for organizations such as Walker's Legacy and Ellevate Houston which support the economic empowerment of women. She was recognized by the City of Houston for her leadership in entrepreneurship and February 20th was named "Joy M. Hutton Day." In honor of this day, she launched the LeadHERship Fund, a micro-grant fund for female entrepreneurs. She expressed how she has had so many people pour into her along the way and she wants to do the same.
Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world's biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country. They join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.
"These 100 female founders have identified solutions to difficult problems and created valuable, industry-changing companies out of them. We congratulate this year's list on their achievements and look forward to their continued success," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.
To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders
After launching in 2018, the Female Founders 100 list is one of Inc.'s most esteemed franchises. Inc. magazine's Female Founders 100 issue (October 2022) will be available online on September 28 at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands on October 4.
Join the Female Founders 100 conversation using #FemaleFounders.
About Inc.
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About on the go GLAM
On the go GLAM is an on-demand platform that delivers beauty services to men and women in the comfort of their home, office, or hotel. From a blowout to facial grooming to a manicure, our GLAM Pros can deliver convenience right at your fingertips. The company currently has operations in Texas including: Houston, Austin, and Dallas, with plans to expand to other cities nationwide and globally in the near future. To learn more, visit http://www.onthegoglam.com or follow them on Instagram at: @otgglam. For press inquiries, contact: pr@joymhutton.com.
Media Contact
Samantha Knight, on the go GLAM, 1 832-353-2425, pr@onthegoglam.com
SOURCE on the go GLAM