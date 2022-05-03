Armadillo Antics, a new children's picture book by Bill Martin Jr and Michael Sampson with illustrations by Nathalie Beauvois publishes just in time for Children's Book Week 2022.
DALLAS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bill Martin Jr and Michael Sampson may be one of the most notable author teams in children's literature. With a number of bestselling household favorites including Chicka Chicka 1,2,3 and Panda Bear, Panda Bear, What Do You See? this dynamic duo has continually made it their mission to inspire children's literacy. Armadillo Antics (Brown Books Kids; On sale: April 26, 2022) is written and illustrated in the same harmonizing cadence that readers have come to know and love from the Martin Jr and Sampson team.
When Bill Martin Jr moved to Texas, he lived 100 yards apart from his best friend and co-author, Michael Sampson. They wrote Armadillo Antics "in honor of the fun, inquisitive creatures that roamed the woods" outside their houses. When Martin Jr passed, he left a small number of unpublished children's books behind that he'd worked on with Michael Sampson. Armadillo Antics is one of these invaluable remaining works.
A number of books by Martin Jr and Sampson that readers know so well were illustrated by their longtime friend and colleague Eric Carle. Argentinian artist Nathalie Beauvois's exceptionally "stunning," "magnificent" and "enchanting" illustrations "radiate joy" and commemorate the delightful charm encapsulated by Martin Jr, Sampson and Carle together.
Praise for Armadillo Antics:
"For a romping night in the life of a roly-poly armadillo, pick up Armadillo Antics!"—Parade Magazine
"This short rhyming story about a night in the life of an armadillo is cozy and soothing. Beauvois's collage-style art, especially the armadillo curled up inside its next, gives Eric Carle vibes. A collection of eight facts on the final page will fascinate kids and grown-ups alike."—Parents Magazine
★"Beauvois, whose elaborately textured, highly dimensional surfaces recognize the paper collage legacy of Eric Carle and Lois Ehlert, creates a series of striking contrasts to the repeating text's simple rhymes. As the mammals appear, ready to 'romp and play till the night is done,' they're shown in deep jewel tones with patterning reminiscent of a Missoni sweater... tagging along with this self-possessed, graphically stylish critter and chanting its name as it leaps, digs, and dines makes for a memorable outing."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"This colorful book will make for a vibrant nature-focused storytime."—Kirkus Reviews
"Bright, collage-like illustrations add whimsy to this rhyming picture book about a night in the life of an armadillo."—Foreword Reviews
"A wonderfully musical nighttime romp with stunning illustrations."
—Matt de la Peña, Newbery Medal-Winning, New York Times Bestselling Author
"Armadillo Antics takes us through a night in the life of the armadillo, with wonderful lyrical rhyming text and gorgeous textured colorful collage art. This mysterious creature comes to life as an absolute symphony of words, and images dance across the pages. Magnificent!"—Laura Vaccaro Seeger, Caldecott-Winning, New York Times Bestselling Author and Illustrator
"Armadillo Antics is a wonderful rhythmic dance of color, collage and energy. Rich with vibrant color and texture, this book radiates joy as the armadillo blazes through its adventurous night only to land safely at his underground home where it can rest and dream." —Bryan Collier, Caldecott Medalist and Coretta Scott King Award-Winning Illustrator
"Armadillo Antics is a fun introduction for beginning readers to an animal that is often derided as being a bit out of step with the modern world. The simple poetic text uses rhyme to describe many interesting facts about the armadillo, and Nathalie Beauvois's expressive collage illustrations add humor and beauty to a fitting tribute to a species that is deserving of much more respect than it often receives. Picture books that encourage young readers' affection toward the natural world and its creatures are invaluable, and Armadillo Antics is a nice addition to this genre. The eight armadillo facts at the end of the book are comically illustrated, and encourage exploration into more detailed study."
—Janell Cannon, Award-Winning, New York Times Bestselling Author of Stellaluna
"What a delight to read the enchanting rhythms and rhymes of Bill Martin Jr and Michael Sampson! The words dance and sing on the page surrounded by beautiful illustrations!" —Eric Litwin, #1 New York Times Bestselling, Award-Winning Author of Pete the Cat: I Love My White Shoes
"I just love the simple rhymes of Bill Martin Jr and Michael Sampson. To convey a maximum of emotion with a minimum of words — that's the art of writing!"
—Marcus Pfister, Award-Winning and Internationally Bestselling Author of The Rainbow Fish
