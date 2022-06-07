Recent release "La Vida y Tiempo Canino de Pee Wee y Buddy" from Page Publishing authors Casey Gent and Todd Gent is a heartwarming children's story inspired by real family pets who showed nothing but unconditional love.
KAUFMAN, Texas, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Authors Casey Gent and Todd Gent have completed their new book, "La Vida y Tiempo Canino de Pee Wee y Buddy": an engaging and heartfelt children's story that follows Pee Wee, a dachshund/corgi mix, and Buddy, a three-legged Beagle/Basset mix, as they teach acceptance and the meaning of living life to the fullest, showing kindness and unconditional love.
Casey Gent graduated from high school in Wylie, Texas, in 1999. She attended the University of Colima and lived with a family in Mexico during her first year of college. From there, she moved to Destin, Florida, and graduated from the University of West Florida. Casey hopes "La Vida y Tiempo Canino de Pee Wee y Buddy" will teach children, as well as adults, the importance of accepting people as they are and living a life of loving kindness.
Todd Gent, Casey's father, is a retired coach, teacher, and X-ray technician. He lives in Oak Grove, Texas, with his wife, Tricia. In "La Vida y Tiempo Canino de Pee Wee y Buddy," Todd and his daughter, Casey, have collaborated to teach children and adults about love, acceptance, and the value of living each day to the fullest.
Published by Page Publishing, authors Casey Gent and Todd Gent's meaningful tale emphasizes treating others with kindness and respect.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase "La Vida y Tiempo Canino de Pee Wee y Buddy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
