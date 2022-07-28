BrightView Snow Services earns a place in NBRI's Circle of Excellence
PLANO, Texas , July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Business Research Institute (NBRI) is pleased to once again welcome BrightView (NYSE: BV), the nation's leading commercial landscaping company, to the NBRI Circle of Excellence! This is the fourth consecutive year that BrightView's Snow Services team has won the prestigious award.
The NBRI Circle of Excellence Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate high levels of Customer Experience through rigorous, scientific, psychological research of their customers. Organizations must score at or above Stretch Performance at the 75th percentile of their industry.
BrightView is compared to – or benchmarked against – its industry which is a subset of NBRI's Big Data of 10.5 billion survey answers. BrightView is performing at the 82nd percentile for Snow/Ice services. NBRI commends the leadership of BrightView for their commitment to scientific, psychological research of its customers and continuous improvement of its customer experience.
"At BrightView we take pride in delivering best-in-class services and results for our customers," said Jamie Gollotto, President, BrightView – Seasonal Maintenance. "Not only is customer satisfaction a key success factor in every aspect of our business, it's at the heart of what we do, day-in and day-out. We are honored to be recognized, once again, by NBRI for our commitment to excellence in Snow Services and I thank our team for continually striving to improve and enhance the customer experience."
BrightView embraces the best practice of continually assessing customer experience, and targeting the variables that drive satisfaction, including job satisfaction, management style, culture, and fairness. NBRI's root cause analysis, including linear regressions and random forest models of BrightView's raw data, provide BrightView with the keen insight and actions necessary for the continuous improvement of customer thinking, behavior, and experience.
"Great business leaders manage the people, processes, and products of their organizations. They understand that the rich information NBRI obtains from their customers enables them to manage how people experience their organization in a highly accurate, effective, and targeted manner. Those experiences drive the financial performance of every organization, whether for the better or for the worse. Understanding thinking and managing experiences for maximum performance is what we do at NBRI," says Dr. Jan G. West, Ph.D., CEO & Psychologist at NBRI. "BrightView's high achievement of earning this prestigious award is a direct result of BrightView's dedication to measuring and improving their customer experience."
About BrightView
BrightView (NYSE: BV), the nation's largest commercial landscaper, proudly designs, creates, and maintains the best landscapes on Earth and provides the most efficient and comprehensive snow and ice removal services. With a dependable service commitment, BrightView brings brilliant landscapes to life at premier properties across the United States, including business parks and corporate offices, homeowners' associations, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, retail centers, resorts and theme parks, municipalities, golf courses, and sports venues. BrightView also serves as the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball. Through industry-leading best practices and sustainable solutions, BrightView is invested in taking care of our team members, engaging our clients, inspiring our communities, and preserving our planet. Visit http://www.BrightView.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
About NBRI
NBRI conducts psychological Employee, Customer, and Market Research for businesses, and uses this data to help organizations leverage these human factors to make improvements to operations and strategy. With its extensive experience across all industries, NBRI's research teams bring their clients a combination of deep industry knowledge and expert advice. NBRI's mission is to help their clients set new standards of excellence in their industries. NBRI product offerings, such as benchmarking and deep, inferential analyses like random forest with artificial intelligence and machine learning, ensure NBRI clients focus on the most impactful issues in the most effective ways.
