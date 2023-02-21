The Texas-based healthcare system is proud to announce that six of its locations have been recognized for their commitment to providing an excellent patient experience.
SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Antonio-based freestanding ER provider, Complete Care, has been recognized for their commitment for exceptional patient care by earning six Guardian of Excellence awards in 2022. Additionally, two of the Company's locations were also given bestowed the prestigious Pinnacle of Excellence award for Patient Experience. The Texas locations that earned these awards are:- Tyler - Guardian of Excellence / Pinnacle of Excellence
- Alamo Heights (San Antonio) - Guardian of Excellence / Pinnacle of Excellence
- Fossil Creek (San Antonio) - Guardian of Excellence
- Pearl (San Antonio) - Guardian of Excellence
- Southlake - Guardian of Excellence
- Westlake (Austin) - Guardian of Excellence
Press Ganey* is the most widely used company to measure patient satisfaction in healthcare. The Human Experience Awards are part of Press Ganey's annual ranking of the top healthcare providers in the country according to performance in patient experience. To qualify for the Guardian of Excellence designation, organizations must rank at or above the 95th percentile for a full year when benchmarked against all other Press Ganey surveys. The Pinnacle of Excellence award recognizes healthcare organizations that rank in the top 5% nationally for a minimum of three consecutive years. In 2022, only three awards were given across the entire country for exceptional customer service in emergency care. Complete Care locations won two of the three awards.
"Complete Care was founded with one idea in mind: To consistently provide a great experience for our patients," says CEO, Rob Morris. "This award is a testament to that continued commitment." Morris continued by saying, "being best in class among thousands of Press Ganey clients requires attention to detail, humility, and a willingness to serve."
Since 2018, Complete Care has won 59 awards for patient experience and is proud to have the honor of being the most awarded emergency care provider in the country. These achievements were made possible by Complete Care's dedicated team of healthcare professionals who strive to provide patients with outstanding care and service on a daily basis.
"We are incredibly proud of our team for having a commitment to excellence that helps us achieve this recognition, and more importantly, earns the ongoing trust of our patients," says Jamey Stegall, Complete Care's Patient Excellence Coach. "These awards reflect our determination to create an environment where patients feel welcomed, cared for, and respected."
Complete Care has previously earned the prestigious Guardian of Excellence award from Press Ganey in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 and Pinnacle of Excellence award in 2019, 2020, and 2021.
ABOUT COMPLETE CARE
Complete Care operates freestanding emergency centers with locations in Texas and Colorado. Their mission is to provide the community with rapid access to safe, affordable, and welcoming medical care. They strive to be a leader in healthcare by consistently delivering quality medical care and outstanding customer service in a positive work environment. Their freestanding emergency centers are state-licensed and open 24/7 and the medical providers on staff are emergency-trained. Complete Care has a proven track record and strives to provide a compassionate, kind and comfortable environment to all of its patients and visitors. To learn more visit our website, or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
*Press Ganey is a national leader in measuring, understanding, and improving the patient experience. Their surveys capture feedback from patients, physicians, and employees to help them understand the patient experience, working to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care. Their solutions help organizations create a culture of engagement and accountability, enabling them to improve performance in patient satisfaction, employee engagement, physician alignment, and more. For more information about Press Ganey, please visit http://www.pressganey.com.
