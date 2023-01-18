Coming off a successful year in 2022 having out-paced the industry and in order to drive continued scale in 2023, Bython this week announced the hiring of three key team members.
FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coming off a successful year in 2022 having out-paced the industry and in order to drive continued scale in 2023, Bython this week announced the hiring of three key team members.
Monique Watford joins the team as SVP of Operations. She is a global business and strategic leader with 18 years of proven success in guiding organizations through complex change, business transformation, and process improvement initiatives in competitive and challenging markets. Her familiarity with global organizations as they scale lends itself incredibly well to our mission of expanding our client portfolio and product offerings, as well as continuing to bring quality and transparency to the industry.
Monique was born and raised in Austin, Texas, where she still resides today. She received a Bachelor of Science in Advertising from the University of Texas at Austin and is currently enrolled in Georgetown University's Master of Science in Finance program (MSF X Cohort). Monique enjoys college and professional sports games, water activities, karaoke and napping.
"I am thrilled to join Bython Media as SVP, Global Operations. What I love about working in Operations is that you have the opportunity to positively impact the bottom line every single day. I'm excited to be part of the invigorating culture Chris and team have built and I look forward to making a positive impact."
"It was not an extensive search for us to find the right operator for our team, as Monique was right here in Austin. She joins us in a pivotal role at a critical time, and I have every confidence with her supporting our global teams that the sky is the limit,' says Bython CEO, Chris Leger. Chris adds "It's also important to have the right resources to answer to the needs of our customers and to the industry, and with that, additional investments in our Sales Organization were a top priority as we start 2023. We're thrilled to welcome two new amazing members of the sales team."
As we look to increase our presence in APAC we are happy to announce the addition of an expanded global sales team that includes Nicolas Vildzius, based in Australia to begin looking after our clients on the ground in APAC.
As a highly successful senior and strategic salesperson with a deep understanding of B2B Performance Media and Sales in APAC, Nick has worked closely with Marketing/Business Executives and their agency partners to meet and exceed their objectives. He understands the value of a highly qualified quality lead and the importance of applying the right tactics and content to engage, nurture and convert high priority targets.
"I've worked with and respected Chris as a partner for many years and I am excited to be joining him and the Bython family" says Nick. "I look forward to helping grow the business in APAC and replicating the amazing success both Bython and our customers are seeing in the US and EMEA."
In addition, Darien Dumanis Werfhorst joins the Bython sales team in the United States. An experienced B2B sales executive across technology platforms, demand generation and digital advertising, Darien brings her experience and West Coast network to Bython for added firepower.
About Bython: Bython is a leading demand generation marketing company that provides marketing services to B2B companies across all industries and geographies. In addition, we have developed Byonic.ai, an end-to-end technology architecture designed for our clients and our team to seamlessly deliver our generated leads effectively and efficiently. Visit Bython.com to learn more about our services.
