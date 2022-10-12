State Lawmakers Recognized for Advancing MADD's Mission to End Drunk Driving

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is proud to announce our 2022 Legislators of the Year - state lawmakers who played a major role in MADD's mission to eliminate alcohol- and drug-impaired driving and support the victims of these 100% preventable crimes.

In all, MADD recognized 65 state lawmakers for their commitment to saving lives and preventing injuries. These MADD champions represent 23 states, including 11 from New York, nine from Tennessee, five from Colorado, four from Florida, Maryland and Virginia, three from Alabama, two from Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Washington and Wisconsin, and one from Arizona, California, Georgia, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina and Vermont.

"People are dying on America's roads at levels not seen since 2002, but these 65 lawmakers are taking action to reverse the deadly trend," said MADD National President Alex Otte. "MADD is grateful for the commitment of these legislative champions to eliminating the 100% preventable crime of impaired driving and boating, protecting their communities and supporting victims and survivors whose lives were forever changed by someone else's choice."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drunk driving deaths increased by 13% from 2019 to 2020. Preliminary estimates for 2021 indicate another increase in drunk driving deaths nationally.

Ignition Interlock Legislation

MADD honored 22 lawmakers for their efforts to advance ignition interlock legislation. Since 2006, MADD has pushed state lawmakers to enact laws requiring these devices for all convicted drunk drivers for at least six months. Due to MADD's advocacy, 34 states and Washington, D.C., have enacted such laws with many making improvements to their existing interlock laws. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) found that mandatory interlock laws reduce drunk driving deaths by 16 percent.

Boating Under the Influence

MADD honored 14 lawmakers for their efforts to improve boating under the influence laws. These legislative activities coincided with the launch of MADD's national boating under the influence campaign, "Know Before You Boat," led by MADD National President Alex Otte, who was nearly killed by a drunk boater when she was 13.

Bentley's Law

For the first time ever, MADD honored 10 lawmakers for introducing legislation to require impaired drivers to pay child support when an impaired driver causes a crash that kills a parent or guardian of children under 18. The proposal is called Bentley's Law, led by Cecilia Williams, whose son Cordell, his fiancée Lacey and their 4-month-old son Cordell II were killed by an alleged drunk driver. Bentley is Cordell's and Lacey's son, who is being raised by Cecilia Williams along with his brother, Mason.

Ensuring Justice for Victims

MADD honored the Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives for his efforts to improve sentencing in vehicular homicide crashes. MADD also honored five lawmakers in New York and Virginia to ensure victims can adequately seek just compensation through civil means following a crash.

.05 BAC Legislation

MADD honored five lawmakers for authoring .05 BAC legislation.

For a detailed listing of each lawmaker's accomplishment, visit 2022-madd-legislators-of-the-year.

2022 MADD Legislators of the Year:

Alabama

Representative Arnold Mooney

Representative Proncey Robertson

Representative Ginny Shaver

Arizona

Senator Tyler Pace

California

Assembly Member Tom Lackey

Colorado

Senator John Cooke

Senator Chris Hansen

Representative Shannon Bird

Representative Hugh McKean

Representative Dylan Roberts

Florida

Representative Joe Casello

Senator Lori Berman

Representative Tyler Sirois

Senator Travis Hutson

Georgia

Representative Bill Hitchens

Illinois

Former Senator John Connor

Representative Tom Weber

Louisiana

Representative Mark Wright

Representative Jonathan Goudeau

Kentucky

Representative Patrick Flannery

Senator Ralph Alvarado

Maryland

Delegate Vanessa Atterbeary

Senator Jeff Waldstreicher

Delegate Geraldine Valentino-Smith

Senator Jack Bailey

Missouri

Representative Mike Henderson

Representative Mark Sharp

New Jersey

Senate President Nicholas Scutari

New York

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner

Senator Jeremy Cooney

Assemblyman William Magnarelli

Senator John Liu

Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon

Senator Brad Hoylman

Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein

Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre

Senator James Gaughran

Assemblywoman Sandy Galef

Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick

North Carolina

Representative John Faircloth

Senator Daniel Britt

Ohio

Representative Diane Grendell

Oklahoma

Senator Darrell Weaver

Senator Kim David

Pennsylvania

Representative Christopher Quinn

Senator Marty Flynn

South Carolina

Senator Brad Hutto

Tennessee

Speaker Cameron Sexton

Former Senator Mike Bell

Senator Jack Johnson

Representative William Lamberth

Representative Brandon Ogles

Senator Dawn White

Senator Becky Massey

Representative Dale Carr

Vermont

Representative George Till

Virginia

Delegate Chris Runion

Senator Mark Obenshain

Senator Emmett Hanger

Delegate Jeffrey Campbell

Washington

Senator John Lovick

Senator Marko Liias

Wisconsin

Senator Chris Larson

Representative Deb Andraca

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Founded in 1980 by a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nation's largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking. MADD has helped to save more than 400,000 lives, reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50% and promote designating a non-drinking driver. MADD's Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving® calls for law enforcement support, ignition interlocks for all offenders and advanced vehicle technology. MADD has provided supportive services to nearly one million drunk and drugged driving victims and survivors at no charge through local victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. Visit http://www.madd.org or call 1-877-ASK-MADD.

