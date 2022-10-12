State Lawmakers Recognized for Advancing MADD's Mission to End Drunk Driving
IRVING, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is proud to announce our 2022 Legislators of the Year - state lawmakers who played a major role in MADD's mission to eliminate alcohol- and drug-impaired driving and support the victims of these 100% preventable crimes.
In all, MADD recognized 65 state lawmakers for their commitment to saving lives and preventing injuries. These MADD champions represent 23 states, including 11 from New York, nine from Tennessee, five from Colorado, four from Florida, Maryland and Virginia, three from Alabama, two from Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Washington and Wisconsin, and one from Arizona, California, Georgia, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina and Vermont.
"People are dying on America's roads at levels not seen since 2002, but these 65 lawmakers are taking action to reverse the deadly trend," said MADD National President Alex Otte. "MADD is grateful for the commitment of these legislative champions to eliminating the 100% preventable crime of impaired driving and boating, protecting their communities and supporting victims and survivors whose lives were forever changed by someone else's choice."
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drunk driving deaths increased by 13% from 2019 to 2020. Preliminary estimates for 2021 indicate another increase in drunk driving deaths nationally.
Ignition Interlock Legislation
MADD honored 22 lawmakers for their efforts to advance ignition interlock legislation. Since 2006, MADD has pushed state lawmakers to enact laws requiring these devices for all convicted drunk drivers for at least six months. Due to MADD's advocacy, 34 states and Washington, D.C., have enacted such laws with many making improvements to their existing interlock laws. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) found that mandatory interlock laws reduce drunk driving deaths by 16 percent.
Boating Under the Influence
MADD honored 14 lawmakers for their efforts to improve boating under the influence laws. These legislative activities coincided with the launch of MADD's national boating under the influence campaign, "Know Before You Boat," led by MADD National President Alex Otte, who was nearly killed by a drunk boater when she was 13.
Bentley's Law
For the first time ever, MADD honored 10 lawmakers for introducing legislation to require impaired drivers to pay child support when an impaired driver causes a crash that kills a parent or guardian of children under 18. The proposal is called Bentley's Law, led by Cecilia Williams, whose son Cordell, his fiancée Lacey and their 4-month-old son Cordell II were killed by an alleged drunk driver. Bentley is Cordell's and Lacey's son, who is being raised by Cecilia Williams along with his brother, Mason.
Ensuring Justice for Victims
MADD honored the Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives for his efforts to improve sentencing in vehicular homicide crashes. MADD also honored five lawmakers in New York and Virginia to ensure victims can adequately seek just compensation through civil means following a crash.
.05 BAC Legislation
MADD honored five lawmakers for authoring .05 BAC legislation.
For a detailed listing of each lawmaker's accomplishment, visit 2022-madd-legislators-of-the-year.
2022 MADD Legislators of the Year:
Alabama
Representative Arnold Mooney
Representative Proncey Robertson
Representative Ginny Shaver
Arizona
Senator Tyler Pace
California
Assembly Member Tom Lackey
Colorado
Senator John Cooke
Senator Chris Hansen
Representative Shannon Bird
Representative Hugh McKean
Representative Dylan Roberts
Florida
Representative Joe Casello
Senator Lori Berman
Representative Tyler Sirois
Senator Travis Hutson
Georgia
Representative Bill Hitchens
Illinois
Former Senator John Connor
Representative Tom Weber
Louisiana
Representative Mark Wright
Representative Jonathan Goudeau
Kentucky
Representative Patrick Flannery
Senator Ralph Alvarado
Maryland
Delegate Vanessa Atterbeary
Senator Jeff Waldstreicher
Delegate Geraldine Valentino-Smith
Senator Jack Bailey
Missouri
Representative Mike Henderson
Representative Mark Sharp
New Jersey
Senate President Nicholas Scutari
New York
Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner
Senator Jeremy Cooney
Assemblyman William Magnarelli
Senator John Liu
Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon
Senator Brad Hoylman
Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein
Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre
Senator James Gaughran
Assemblywoman Sandy Galef
Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick
North Carolina
Representative John Faircloth
Senator Daniel Britt
Ohio
Representative Diane Grendell
Oklahoma
Senator Darrell Weaver
Senator Kim David
Pennsylvania
Representative Christopher Quinn
Senator Marty Flynn
South Carolina
Senator Brad Hutto
Tennessee
Speaker Cameron Sexton
Former Senator Mike Bell
Senator Jack Johnson
Representative William Lamberth
Representative Brandon Ogles
Senator Dawn White
Senator Becky Massey
Representative Dale Carr
Vermont
Representative George Till
Virginia
Delegate Chris Runion
Senator Mark Obenshain
Senator Emmett Hanger
Delegate Jeffrey Campbell
Washington
Senator John Lovick
Senator Marko Liias
Wisconsin
Senator Chris Larson
Representative Deb Andraca
About Mothers Against Drunk Driving
Founded in 1980 by a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nation's largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking. MADD has helped to save more than 400,000 lives, reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50% and promote designating a non-drinking driver. MADD's Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving® calls for law enforcement support, ignition interlocks for all offenders and advanced vehicle technology. MADD has provided supportive services to nearly one million drunk and drugged driving victims and survivors at no charge through local victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. Visit http://www.madd.org or call 1-877-ASK-MADD.
