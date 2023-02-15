Includes support for Operation Homefront's new Transitional Housing Apartments Program
SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Operation Homefront, the national nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families, announced today a $500,000 investment from The Home Depot Foundation for veteran housing initiatives, including the expansion of Operation Homefront's newest housing program, Transitional Housing Apartments.
The Home Depot Foundation's generous gift will help offer military families access to permanent and transitional housing, and financial and homeownership education at a critical juncture as they leave military service, lowering barriers to homeownership and a brighter future. Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has been a trusted partner of Operation Homefront, donating over $20 million to its mission.
The Foundation's donation will also support Operation Homefront's newest housing program, Transitional Housing Apartments, which provides rent and utilities-free apartments for veterans who have honorably discharged within the past four years. Veterans can live in the apartments for one year while receiving employment and financial counseling to help achieve stability and chart a path to long-term, post-military success.
"Short-term financial challenges can, and often do, derail the hopes our military families have for a stronger, more stable, and secure future and we need to be there for them for all they have done for all of us in our nation's time of need," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., president, and CEO of Operation Homefront. "Our highly regarded Transitional Homes for Veterans program has already saved our families more than $800,000 in housing costs and we are deeply grateful for the ongoing support of partners like The Home Depot Foundation who share our unwavering passion for helping our military families in their time of need and for making our many life-changing programs possible."
"Through more than a decade of partnership, The Home Depot Foundation and Operation Homefront have helped more than 1,500 veterans and their families with repairs, renovations, and other supportive programming to improve their housing," said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "We're excited to partner with Operation Homefront for their newest housing program to better support veterans in the critical period right after they separate from the military, setting them up for long-term housing success."
With 20 years of proven success, Operation Homefront's programs help tens of thousands of military families each year build stronger, more stable, and more secure futures. To learn more about our programs, go to https://operationhomefront.org/.
About Operation Homefront:
Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 88 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.
About The Home Depot Foundation:
The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, support communities impacted by natural disasters, and train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $400 million in veteran causes and improved more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program. To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook and Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.
Media Contact
Susan Ziesman, Operation Homefront, 210-395-6878, Susan.Ziesman@OperationHomefront.org
SOURCE Operation Homefront