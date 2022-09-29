Over 1,150 golf cart consumers from around the United States responded to the annual Golf Cart Resource Survey and voted Bintelli the Best of 2022 in the Street-Legal category!
CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GolfCartResources.com recently released their 2022 Best Of list. As the power sports industry leader, Bintelli was proudly ranked as 2022's Best Low-Speed Vehicle and Best Street-Legal Golf Cart. With over 1,150 golf cart consumers from around the nation surveyed, this is another stellar testament to the premium quality vehicles manufactured in Charleston, SC. Making this list is no small achievement, with categories ranging from Best Overall Brand, Best Low-Speed Vehicle, Best Power Type, and many more.
"Being rated as the BEST street legal golf cart in America is a humbling honor. It's a testimony to all of the hard work from our Bintelli family… from our employees to our dealers and their hard-working staff. There simply is no better value in the street legal golf cart segment than the Bintelli Beyond and we're excited that the industry has taken notice! We have some really exciting projects in the works over the next six months and look forward to sharing them with the entire Bintelli family and the golf cart industry as a whole. Thank you for the recognition of all of our hard work." - Bintelli LLC President Justin Jackrel
Why Bintelli Was Voted the #1 Street-Legal Golf Cart of 2022
The readers of Golf Cart Resource voted Bintelli the Best of 2022 in the Street-Legal category! When asked why he thinks Bintelli was voted the #1 street-legal golf cart in America, President Justin Jackrel said, "Bintelli offers the full package. No other golf cart manufacturer in the industry offers a more fully loaded model for the price."
An Extensive List of Standard Features:
- AC Motor
- LED Lighting
- 14″ Wheels
- Bluetooth Sound System
- Reverse Camera
- Hydraulic Disc Brakes
- Two-tone Premium Seats
- On-board Smart Charger with Dual USB Plugs
- Extended Roof with Rear Flip Seat
- DOT Windshield with Wipers, Tires, and Point Seat Belts
About Bintelli Bintelli is an established and quickly growing four-time Inc. 5000 company that specializes in manufacturing and distributing power sport products, with a major focus on the electric vehicle field. In business for twenty-two years, Bintelli's headquarters is located in Charleston, South Carolina. Bintelli's best-selling product line, the Bintelli Beyond, is widely regarded in the USA as the best-valued golf cart line in the industry. Featuring an all-aluminum frame, the Beyond makes for a perfect fit in tropical climates. The Beyond comes fully loaded with features including DOT 3-point seat belts, AS-1 safety glass windshield, 14" wheels, on-board smart charger, sound system, backup camera, two-tone premium seats, extended roof, and a powerful 5KW AC motor capable of top speeds up to 25mph. More information on their industry-leading golf carts can be found at bintellielectricvehicles.com.
Media Contact
Justin Jackrel, Bintelli Electric Vehicles, 1 843-531-6833, justin@bintelli.com
SOURCE Bintelli Electric Vehicles