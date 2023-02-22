Leader in contractor and supplier management services recognized for commitment to building a people-centric culture
DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier management services, announced it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 16-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.
"For more than 20 years, ISN has been at the forefront of helping organizations globally create safer and more sustainable work environments," said Brian Callahan, President and COO at ISN. "The tremendous growth we have experienced would not be possible without the dedication of our team members that work passionately to advance this mission. It is an honor to be recognized as a Top Workplace for 2023, which affirms our commitment to fostering an inclusive, collaborative culture and prioritizing employee well-being as vital pillars of ISN's current and future success."
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with 13 offices globally, ISN connects over 700 Hiring Clients and more than 75,000 active contractors and suppliers around the world. ISN takes pride in its efforts to build a strong employee culture in which all voices are heard and that supports team members' well-being through its employee wellness program, Elevate. The company is also making a difference in its communities through its annual company-wide service day, as well as its giving program that matches employees' monetary and time contributions to nonprofit charitable organizations they are passionate about.
"I am proud of the values and culture we have created as an organization; always putting people first and enabling them to do the bold work of the future. Our team continues to develop an industry-defining product while delivering world class customer service," said Joseph Eastin, CEO at ISN. "Being recognized as a Top Workplace USA recipient is a testament to both our employees and the culture of our organization."
Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.
Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.
"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That is something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they are allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That is paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."
About ISN
ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting more than 700 Hiring Clients, in capital-intensive industries, with more than 75,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace. ISN's platform, ISNetworld, includes data-driven insights and tools that help companies mitigate risks associated with global operations such as supply chain continuity, regulatory compliance, environmental, social and governance (ESG) challenges, training and program conformance.
ISN has 13 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.
