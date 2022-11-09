U.S. Secretary of Labor, Martin J. Walsh, recognized CICB as one of the 835 recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award. CICB has earned this award by showing commitment to recruiting, employing, and retaining veterans.
HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On November 9, U.S. Secretary of Labor, Martin J. Walsh, recognized CICB as one of the 835 recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by U.S. Department of Labor. CICB earned the gold award after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.
More than half of CICB's instructional staff are veterans. Additionally, CICB supports multiple organizations and charities to assist veterans and active military.
Craig Epperson, CICB's Owner and Chairman of the Board, is a veteran of the United States Navy and takes pride in his continuance of hiring veterans.
Christina Epperson, CEO, Owner, and President of CICB, states, "CICB is immensely honored to have been chosen to receive the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award. CICB prides itself in hiring veterans of all capacities and is very proud of its motto of 'Elevating Your Expertise' in the crane and lifting industry while giving back to those who served our country. This great honor recognizes our commitment to recruiting, employing, and retaining our nation's vets while recognizing their patriotism and values they bring to the workplace."
CICB joins 834 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service. Recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria. More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.
About CICB
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CICB is a veteran-owned company that provides customized solutions for lifting operations across the world through training, inspections, and support services. CICB is known as the Subject Matter Expert Team that the crane and lifting industry engages as an essential partner for safe and effective practices in planning, supervising, executing, and evaluating crane and lifting operations.
CICB has built lifelong partnerships with thousands of companies for over half a century wherever people interact with lifting equipment, continuously reducing accidents, injuries, deaths, equipment failures, and lost production globally. Their obsessive pursuit to Elevate Your Expertise is what has made CICB the oldest, most experienced, and most trusted company in the industry. For additional information, please visit https://www.cicb.com.
About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring, and retaining veterans. The 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2023. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov. There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.
Media Contact
Media Contact
Alexa Bomersbach, CICB, 800-327-1386, info@cicb.com
SOURCE CICB