edCircuit's School Safety show aims to address a wide variety of topics through Insightful discussions with industry experts.
WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- edCircuit, a leading provider of edTech news and resources, announced today the premiere of Safer Ed, a show focusing on various school safety topics.
With a focus on safety in today's educational environments, the Safer Ed show explores school safety topics ranging from bullying among students to science lab safety, from digital citizenship to schoolwide trauma responses.
Safer Ed tackles each school safety topic from multiple angles, including educator training, government legislation, community involvement, and much more. Every episode, our hosts and guests dive deep into a specific topic with a vetted subject matter expert, providing actionable best practices and solutions for making schools safer.
The first episode of Safer Ed focuses on the daily legal liabilities schools and school district personnel face. The episode candidly discusses science safety compliance topics with industry expert Dr. Kenneth Roy. Dr. Kenneth currently serves as both NSTA's Chief Safety Compliance Adviser and NSELA's Safety Compliance Officer.
Science Safety sponsors Safer Ed. Science Safety uses its SSRMF – Science Safety Risk Management Framework to help make Science, STEAM, CTE, and lab instruction safer.
"Safety is, and will always be, a top priority for education leaders," said Sean Ryan, Media Production Director of edCircuit. "edCircuit's goal is to provide strategic content on core topics to inform and educate education stakeholders on core issues."
Safer Ed will premiere on the edCircuit YouTube channel at https://youtube.com/@edcircuit on January 25th, 2023. Remember to click the bell to subscribe, receive notifications on new show releases, and support the show. Episodes of Safer Ed will air every two weeks, with videos posted every other Wednesday. edCircuit will also post the Safer Ed show on its website. The show is available in audio format as a podcast on Spotify, Apple, Stitcher, RadioPublic, Anchor, and more.
Fans of the new show can leave suggestions on other School Safety topics in the show's comments section on the YouTube channel. Connect with edCircuit through social media via Twitter and LinkedIn to provide feedback and ideas for future episodes. The conversation continues on Twitter with the hashtag #SaferEd.
"The Safer Ed show is a core part of our YouTube strategic initiative this year," said Tina Byland, Digital Marketing and Creative Director of edCircuit. "Our goal is to move our repository of thousands of videos and podcasts over to the YouTube platform to make them more accessible to our audience and further represent the voices of education."
