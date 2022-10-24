The Forum will be attended by more than 200 business owners, featuring experts and panelists discussing the economy, finance tools and entrepreneurship
KERRVILLE, Texas, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hundreds of business owners will descend on Kerrville, Texas, on October 27 for the Business and Innovation Forum, featuring Olympic gymnastics gold medalist and motivational speaker Mary Lou Retton as the keynote speaker. Sponsored by the Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KerrEDC), the forum will follow the Texas Office of the Governor Small Business Forum, held at Schreiner University.
Retton was the first American woman to win the all-around gold medal at the Olympics and was the only one to do so for 20 years. Her five medals were the most won by any athlete at the 1984 Olympics. Retton has been named Sports Illustrated Sportswoman of the Year, was the first woman to be featured on a Wheaties box and was one of America's Top Ten "Most Admired" public figures.
"Kerrville and the Hill Country will have the opportunity to hear Mary Lou Retton's message about resiliency, leadership and self-confidence. She was a real inspiration to many of us who grew up in the 1980s. She continues to inspire and motivate people to achieve success," said KerrEDC Executive Director Gilberto Salinas.
As a motivational speaker today, Retton will share how people can perform at peak levels to achieve professional and personal success. "This will be a great opportunity for some of our young leaders who are running their own operations or entrepreneurs launching businesses," Salinas added.
In addition to Retton, Sebastian Garzon, executive director of Alamo Angels, an investment firm from San Antonio, and Dr. Craig Rotter, a professor and economist at Texas A&M University, will lead discussions.
The KerrEDC is anticipating more than 200 small businesses and entrepreneurs to attend both events, which will conclude with a networking mixer at the Trailhead Beer Garden at Schreiner University.
The Texas Office of the Governor Small Business Forum will open with Texas Workforce Commissioner Julian Alvarez and continue with sessions and panel discussions on topics such as cybersecurity, marketing and branding, and access to finance and funding.
The Texas Office of the Governor Small Business Forum is from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The KerrEDC Forum will start immediately after the luncheon. Retton will speak from 3-4 p.m., and the event wraps with a networking mixer from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Tickets and a limited number of sponsorships are available for purchase at kerredc.com.
The Forum is sponsored by Happy Bank, Hill Country Telephone Cooperative, State Farm Insurance, Schreiner University and Kerrville Public Utility Board.
ABOUT THE BUSINESS & INNOVATION FORUM
The KerrEDC Business & Innovation Forum is a conference designed to lay the foundation for transforming the Kerrville area into an Innovation Hub through a series of expert speakers, engaging events and networking opportunities. The Forum helps develop talent and high-skilled workforce pipeline, attract entrepreneurs and recruiting forward-thinking companies.
ABOUT THE KERR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
The Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KerrEDC) is an economic and business league located in the heart of Hill Country, a part of the San Antonio-Austin business corridor. The KerrEDC implements strategies for business and corporate growth in an array of sectors which are tied to the 2050 "Your Voice-Your City" comprehensive plan. The organization's focus is to foster the community's growth through corporate recruitment, workforce development and maintaining the cultural vibrancy of the Texas Hill Country. For more information, visit kerredc.com.
