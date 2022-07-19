Xulon Press presents a testimony to God's faithfulness in difficulty.
CALDWELL, Texas, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Steve Hodges shares a powerful testimony of God's help and support in "Steve, I've Got This!" ($12.49, paperback, 9781662852848; $5.99, e-book, 9781662852855).
Hodges got the title for his book from words Jesus spoke to him in a dream during an incredibly tumultuous time. In 2018, Hodges suffered a severe heart attack and multiple strokes that affected every aspect of his life. However, God has used this opportunity to show Hodges His ability to work all things together for good, and to strengthen his faith in every circumstance.
Steve Hodges is a husband, father, grandfather and former small business owner from Bryan, Texas.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. "Steve, I've Got This!" is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
