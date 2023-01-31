Stacey D. Stewart is well-regarded as a transformational growth leader with extensive experience at the helm of purpose-driven organizations. Her appointment as CEO comes at a moment of renewed urgency for MADD, with impaired driving reaching its highest levels in over a decade and with alcohol-related crashes once again the number one killer on American roads - the time for renewed action is now. Stacey is globally recognized as one of the leading African American women who have served as CEO of multiple national and international organizations. She most recently served as President and CEO of March of Dimes Inc., the nation's preeminent organization focused on healthy moms and healthy babies, and her experience as a strong, entrepreneurial, change-maker, is marked by a strategic acumen, and an ability to drive new growth for organizations with rich legacies like MADD.
DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is pleased to announce that its National Board of Directors has named Stacey D. Stewart as the new CEO of the organization.
Stacey's appointment to CEO arrives at a moment of renewed urgency for the organization, as new data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals that impaired driving will reach its highest levels in over a decade and that alcohol-related crashes are once again the number one killer on American roads. In this role, Stacey will continue MADD's mission to prevent people who are under the influence from getting behind the wheel, to improve safety on our roads and to support the victims and families whose lives are forever changed by this preventable crime.
Ms. Stewart is a transformational leader with extensive experience leading purpose-driven non-profit and for-profit organizations, marked by strong strategic acumen and an ability to drive new growth for organizations with rich legacies. Most recently, she served as President and CEO of March of Dimes Inc., the nation's preeminent organization focused on healthy moms and healthy babies. She is globally recognized as one of the leading African American women who have served as CEO of multiple national and international organizations.
Announcing the board's decision, MADD Board Chairman Andrew Robinson said, "As we build the future of MADD, we strive for an organization that brings together people from diverse backgrounds, age groups and regions. We are thrilled to welcome Stacey Stewart to elevate MADD's mission and to bring together new and diverse supporters to further champion our vision and mission to improve safety on the roads."
"I am honored by the opportunity to join and lead an organization with such a rich history and legacy, and especially one that is committed to driving change to solve such a critical issue," said Stewart. "As the mother of a teenager behind the wheel, MADD's vision and values are as relevant today as they were when the organization was founded. I am excited to lead the next chapter as we honor and build upon MADD's inspiring legacy."
Prior to the March of Dimes, Ms. Stewart served in a variety of executive positions including as U. S. President at United Way Worldwide, the world's largest charitable organization as well as Chief Diversity Officer & Senior Vice President, Community Charitable Giving and Foundation President and CEO at Fannie Mae, a leading source of mortgage financing. She is also the founder of a private family foundation, SportsMom Foundation, dedicated to helping girl student-athletes from under resourced communities become college recruit ready.
Founded in 1980 by a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nation's largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking. MADD has helped to save more than 400,000 lives, reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50 percent and promote designating a non-drinking driver. MADD's Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving® calls for law enforcement support, ignition interlocks for all offenders, and advanced vehicle technology. MADD has provided supportive services to nearly one million drunk and drugged driving victims and survivors at no charge through local victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information, visit us at http://www.madd.org and follow MADDNational on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
