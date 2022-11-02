Move to a ten-acre business park in Texas supports the future growth and seamless operation of the custom innovations and machining produced by Nextus.
GRANGER, Texas , Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nextus,Inc., a turnkey custom manufacturing and consigned build innovator, announced today it has moved its headquarters from Georgetown, Texas to a 10-acre business park in Granger, Texas. The business park supports the current services and future expansion of the laser marking, sheet metal work, powder coating, robotic welding, electronic assembly and general machining.
"I believe this expanded site provides enhanced vertical integration and seamless operation between concept and production," remarks Klaus Bollmann, president and founder of Nextus. "We kept within the great state of Texas and know that we have secured a promising location for providing customers with high-quality, timely products and services."
The company has finalized its headquarter's move and communications and shipments can be made to the new address: 870 CR-156, Granger, TX 76530. All corporate phone and fax numbers have remained the same.
Please visit http://www.nextus.com or call worldwide sales at +1-512-869-1018 (Free Phone 833-841-5060).
About Nextus
Using modern manufacturing equipment, Nextus offers leading edge capabilities that translate into quality products and quick turnaround. Since 1986, Nextus is providing manufacturing and design services, in Texas for North and South America as well as Burgess Hill, UK for Europe, Arabia and Asia.
Media Contact
K. Bollmann, Nextus, 1 512-288-9080, marketing@ringdale-technology.com
Karla Gravert, Caberra Systems, 19704056283, kgravert@caberrasystems.com
