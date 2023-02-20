PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I thought there should be a way for a worker to have ready access to a harness in any construction, industrial, manufacturing jobsite without having to walk a great distance," said an inventor, from Baytown, Texas, "so I invented the HARNESS CONTAINER. My design increases jobsite efficiency and it could help promote use of the safety harness." The invention provides a weatherproof storage box for a partial or full-body harness. In doing so, it ensures that the harness is readily available for use. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it provides added protection. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for tradesmen, contractors, industrial workers, and any person working at heights. The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-293, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-weatherproof-harness-container-hof-293-301749863.html
SOURCE InventHelp