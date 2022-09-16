Canopy Management was recognized on the 2022 Inc. 5000's annual list, and landed the number 9 spot for fastest growing business in Austin, Texas!
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last year, CANOPY Management, the leading full-service agency for Amazon Sellers, made a lasting impression in the Southwest region when Inc. magazine awarded CANOPY Management with a spot on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list.
It's the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. With a 2-year growth rate of 929% (and 3-year growth rate of 1755%), CANOPY rocketed up the chart to land at number 13.
Then, less than a month ago, CANOPY was recognized on Inc. 5000's annual list, the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. CANOPY's rapid growth was such that it also made Inc. 5000's much more exclusive annual top 500 list, coming in at number 325.
CANOPY Management's Founder and CEO, Brian Burt had this to say:
"At Canopy, we're a performance based firm… and because we've aligned our growth with Client growth – being named to the Inc. 500 is not only a massive achievement for the Canopy Tribe, but also a huge win for each and every client under the Canopy!"
CANOPY Management (and Austin-based companies) weren't finished collecting accolades!
When we take a closer look at Inc.'s Top 5000 companies in 2022, 136 Austin-area companies made the list. That number is up from last year's total of 111 Austin companies that made Inc.'s Top 5000 list.
Surrounded by some of the biggest names in technology and entrepreneurship, CANOPY was awarded the ninth position on this exclusive list.
Those 136 fast-moving companies generated $5.3 billion in revenue and added over 16,700 jobs to the rapidly growing Austin, Texas workforce.
Here are Inc.'s Top 10, Austin, Texas based companies for 2022:
- AdOutreach
- Webforce
- Homestead Brands
- Digital Thrive
- Everly Health
- Element 26
- Boostlingo
- Cover Desk
- Canopy Management
- OJO Labs
The last year has been nothing short of extraordinary for the CANOPY Tribe. An average client profit growth of 87% and a 98% client retention rate tells why CANOPY is a force behind some of Amazon's most successful brands!
