Pay from Accounting platforms quickly, easy integration with OnlineCheckWriter.com - the leading B2B payments platform
TYLER, Texas, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com, the leading B2B payments platform, announced that it has recently completed a slew of integrations with many leading accounting platforms like QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, Zoho Books, Zoho Payroll, QuickBooks Payroll, Gusto, Zapier, Create Check from PDF, Xero, Bill.com, FreshBooks, and Sage Business. Now the users of these accounting platforms can import checks, bills & invoices and pay them easily and conveniently, thereby avoiding manual entries.
"At OnlineCheckWriter.com, our goal is to simplify the financial transaction process for businesses and individuals," said SabeerNelli, founder and CEO of OnlineCheckWriter.com. "By integrating with these popular platforms, we are making it easier for everyone to manage their financial transactions and streamline their accounting processes," he added.
OnlineCheckWriter.com offers a variety of transaction modes, including Pay By Credit Card, ACH Payment, Check and Bill Pay, Payment Request, Payment Link, Check Draft, Invoicing, and Process Card. In addition, OnlineCheckWriter.com offers a variety of features, including international payments, eChecks, same-day ACH, API, Group SMS, Crypto Wallet, ACH Wallet, and more.
"We will announce many new integrations in the coming days," stated SabeerNelli. "We are excited to see the positive impact these integrations will have on our customers' financial management processes."
OnlineCheckWriter.com is a cloud-based payment solution for businesses and individuals to handle their financial dealings. With a focus on ACH payments, direct deposits, and RTP, the platform allows users to make and receive payments through printable checks and eChecks. With OnlineCheckWriter.com, users can easily create, manage, and monitor their payments, deposits, and transactions digitally.
OnlineCheckWriter.com has experienced a surge in popularity among US businesses, primarily due to positive word-of-mouth recommendations. The platform registers hundreds of new users daily and has established a multi-level screening process in partnership with Sift Fraud Management to guarantee maximum user security.
The platform has recently added several new functionalities, such as international payments in any currency, payment to other businesses using credit cards without payee transaction fees, and smooth integration with Bill.com for seamless payment and accounting tasks. These integrations with various banks and accounting platforms has made OnlineCheckWriter.com a preferred choice for businesses seeking to simplify their payment processes.
The platform was initially designed to cater to the needs of Tyler Petroleum Company, owned by Sabeer Nelli and having over 200 employees and an annual revenue of $60 million.
Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, is a pioneer in payment technology innovation, consistently creating new solutions for the ever-changing needs of businesses. The latest innovation from Zil Money Corporation is the ability to pay suppliers, contractors, or vendors with credit cards, even if they don't accept credit card payments, enabling millions of customers to pay their bills on time if they face a shortage of funds.
OnlineCheckWriter.com has 600,000+ registered users and has processed over $40 Billion in transactions. Thanks to its simple interface and competitive pricing, OnlineCheckWriter.com has quickly become the go-to platform for businesses. And with its recent expansion into payment with credit card services, the company is poised for even more growth in the years to come.
Media Contact
Tahir Haneef, OnlineCheckWriter.com, 1 4082228012, tahir@onlinecheckwriter.com
SOURCE OnlineCheckWriter.com