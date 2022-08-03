Patriot Mobile Business features competitive, customizable data service plans to fit the needs of all businesses, from small to enterprise.
GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patriot Mobile announces the launch of its new wireless service for the business community. Patriot Mobile Business features competitive, customizable data service plans to fit the needs of all businesses, from small to enterprise.
For the first time, there is a wireless alternative for Christian and conservative business owners who wish to align their business spending with companies that share their values and beliefs. Patriot Mobile is a mission-driven company, relentlessly fighting to preserve our God-given constitutional rights and freedoms.
Patriot Mobile offers broad coverage on dependable, nationwide 4G/LTE or 5G networks, and use the same towers as the major carriers. Additionally, Patriot Mobile's 100% U.S.-based Business Member Success team also provides a proactive, high-touch customer experience for its members.
"We couldn't be more excited about the launch of our new B2B channel," says Patriot Mobile CMO, Scott Coburn. "We've been hearing more and more from business owners who have grown tired of funding companies that don't care about our country or our freedoms. Now they have a solid alternative in the wireless space and can rest assured their dollars are going to support conservative causes."
As America's only Christian conservative wireless provider, Patriot Mobile donates a portion of every dollar earned to support organizations that fight for First Amendment Religious Freedom and Freedom of Speech, Second Amendment Right to Bear Arms, Sanctity of Life, and the needs of our Veterans and First Responder heroes. Founded in 2013, Patriot Mobile is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.
For more information visit http://www.business.patriotmobile.com or call 469-FREEDOM (469-373-3366)
