HOUSTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ICON Consultants, a Houston-based human capital services provider, announced they have added Tiffany Bulowski, a 25-year talent solutions veteran, to their leadership team. Tiffany will work closely with Pamela O'Rourke, ICON's founder and CEO, marketing, operations, and direct sourcing technology partner Opptly to expand the company's service offerings. In her new role, Tiffany will be responsible for growing ICON's sales organization to support new business initiatives.
"I couldn't be more excited about Tiffany joining our team! She's a well-respected professional in our industry and will help elevate ICON in new ways," said Pamela O'Rourke.
Tiffany has extensive experience building high-growth sales teams and excels at uncovering customer needs, identifying growth opportunities, and customizing scalable, dynamic solutions for her clients. Before joining ICON, Tiffany served as the Vice President of Solutions and Sales at LevelUP, where she focused on expanding new sales out west and contributed to impressive year-over-year revenue growth. Prior to LevelUP, Tiffany acted as the Executive Sales Leader for Geometric Results Inc., where she consistently exceeded sales quotas and led and managed several groundbreaking business ventures. Before GRI, Tiffany spent eight-plus years as the VP of Sales at Kforce, where she led award-winning sales teams in healthcare, mobile, and entertainment verticals.
Bulowski earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing at the American College of Los Angeles and completed her final year graduating with honors in London at Regent's University. She resides in Southern California with her husband and son.
"I'm super excited to be joining ICON Consultants to help drive sales and build out new business offerings. ICON has been around for over 24 years and has a great reputation for its customer-first mentality and innovation. It's going to be a fun ride, so look out here we come," said Bulowski.
ICON Consultants is a Houston-based, woman-owned (WBENC certified and WEConnect certified in Canada) human capital solutions provider founded in 1998. Services include staff augmentation, direct sourcing, payroll, recruiting process outsourcing, curation, and independent contractor management. To learn more, go to ICONconsultants.com.
