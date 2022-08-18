Protopia AI, the industry's first software-only solution that enables data privacy for all ML tasks and data types, today announced that it has been recognized as a Cool Vendor in AI Governance and Responsible AI by Gartner. Additionally, Protopia AI was named as a Sample Vendor for Data-Centric AI in Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Artificial Intelligence, 2022.
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Protopia AI, the industry's first software-only solution that enables data privacy for all ML tasks and data types, today announced that it has been recognized as a Cool Vendor in AI Governance and Responsible AI by Gartner. Additionally, Protopia AI was named as a Sample Vendor for Data-Centric AI in Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Artificial Intelligence, 2022.
"Protopia AI is at the forefront of innovation to empower Responsible AI in a simple, seamless, and secure way," said Eiman Ebrahimi, CEO of Protopia AI. "Our Stained Glass Transform Solution™ has already been proven to protect sensitive ML data needs in a recent application with the US Navy alongside NetApp's™ hybrid cloud. Our patented technology is designed to unleash the value from data that is typically locked up in governance protocols and procedures that reduce the benefits of utilizing ML to extract value every day that the process is delayed."
The Gartner Cool Vendor report acknowledges that "Growing adoption of artificial intelligence is forcing organizations to adopt practical approaches that resonate with their business and industry." The report cites challenges that Cool Vendors in AI (2022) help Tackle such as:
- Responsible AI for Industry Verticals
- AI Model Security
- Synthetic Data
and a wide range of other challenges related to Responsible AI and Governance.
The Gartner Hype Cycle in AI report cites that: "AI continues to be a hot topic of discussion across business, government, and society, making the task of identifying AI innovations with real business utility challenging." The report recommends formalizing data-centric AI and AI-centric data as part of users' data management strategy. Active metadata and data fabric are recognized as foundational components of this strategy. With mainstream adoption predicted to be less than 5 years out, the report notes that there are high-level of benefits toward adopting Data Centric AI even sooner because "Data-centric AI disrupts traditional data management and prevalent model-centric data science by addressing AI-specific data considerations to improve the quality of models on an ongoing basis." Thus, Gartner recommends that companies "Formalize data-centric AI and AI-centric data as part of your data management strategy."
Gartner, "Cool Vendors™ in AI Governance and Responsible AI From Principles to Practice," By Analyst(s): Svetlana Sicular, Avivah Litan, Farhan Choudhary, Erick Brethenoux, Sumit Agarwal, June 13, 2022.
Gartner, Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, 2022, By Analyst(s): Afraz Jaffri, Farhan Choudhary, July 8, 2022.
GARTNER, COOL VENDORS, and HYPE CYCLE are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Protopia AI
Founded by Endowed Chair Professor of Computer Science at UCSD, Hadi Esmaeilzadeh (CTO), and Ex-NVIDIA Scientist Eiman Ebrahimi (CEO), Protopia AI's patented datatype-agnostic solutions accelerate time-to-value from data to unlock the benefits of ML that are typically lost due to lengthy governance protocols and procedures. For more information, visit http://www.protopia.ai or watch the brief video here: Introducing Protopia AI Stained Glass Transform™.
Media Contact
Jake Webb, Protopia AI, 1 512-665-5619, jake@protopia.ai
