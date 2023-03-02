Latina Podcasters Network, a Latina and certified minority-owned and operated podcast network group, announces the addition of the "Chicklet + Maleni: That's Your Reality" program under its Latino Pods subsidiary.
HOUSTON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Latina Podcasters Network, a Latina and certified minority-owned and operated podcast network group, announces the addition of the "Chicklet + Maleni: That's Your Reality" program under its Latino Pods subsidiary.
The comedy podcast features Latinx social media couple Chicklet (comedian Steven Negron) and Maleni (Maleni Cruz) who both aren't shy about sharing their arguments and disagreements in a humorous and a realistic way. Always wanting to settle their differences, they let their audience listen and decide whose reality is right and wrong.
The podcast targets a Latinx audience between the ages of 22 and 45 with a projection of 50,000 downloads. Each personality has garnered millions of Instagram followers and many through Facebook; Steven has 4.1 million Instagram followers and 1.2 million on Facebook while Maleni has 2.7 million Instagram followers and 452,000 on Facebook.
Rita Bautista, the network's Latina founder and CEO, learned about Chicklet and Maleni through a fellow podcaster. The comedy duo wanted to air their show with Bautista and also help bring other talent.
"They're comedians, and they're very toxic in their relationship, which is very funny because the angle they're using in this podcast is the reason why they want to have a personal conversation about their relationship so they can work on it," explained Bautista. "You would think that because they're comedians who have always built their podcasts on their platform, they're doing this for laughs, but they are legitimately bickering 24-7. Being authentic to who they are is what has built their platform. For our network, we want to promote culture that is very authentic. I want to showcase a podcast that is authentic and true, and 'Chicklet + Maleni' is a good fit for us."
The duo looks forward to being part of the network's expansive lineup. Chicklet said that "it feels great to join the network, it's like a family atmosphere. We lit!" Maleni added that "the exciting part is working with Rita, she gets us and our vision and we're excited to see what the future brings."
The network, which began in 2019, helps streamline brand connections with first-generation Latinx consumers whose age range is from 25 to 44. The network presents a variety of 36 podcasts, some bilingual, airing in different regions and several genres to help match nationally recognized brands such as ABC, McDonald's, Chase, Coca-Cola, Pfizer, P&G, and Ulta Beauty with the right target audience.
The network reaches out to audiences throughout the United States including Puerto Rico and Mexico. In the United States, the top cities include Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Houston, San Diego, and Miami. Podcast genres include personal journals, true crime, society and culture, gaming, and business finance. The network's shows attract a total of over 5 million Instagram followers and over 2.5 million followers on combined social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. The network estimates that there are over 2.5 million lifetime podcast downloads.
Bautista is seeing the economic power that Latinx podcasts can wield. According to the Latino Podcast Listener Report 2022, "69% say they have gathered more information about a company or a product and 66% recommended a product to a friend or family member as a result of hearing a sponsorship or advertisement on a podcast they regularly listen to."
"Our main goal is to connect brands to the Latinx audience through authentic voices from curated host-read ads from our podcasters to ensure authenticity, brand safety, and the highest interaction," she said. "The No.1 thing about our network is that we service culture."
About the Latina Podcasters Network:
Founded in 2019 by Rita Bautista, The Latina Podcasters Network is a Latina and certified minority-owned and operated podcast network group. Latina Podcasters is changing the landscape of media by streamlining the process for brands and companies to purchase host-read ads and curated segments on podcasts with authentic Latinx voices. Under the network's umbrella is Latino Pods which features shows geared for a male audience, and Latina Podcasters that showcase Latina-hosted programming.
Visit latinapodcasters.com for more information.
