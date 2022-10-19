Big City Wings was crowned the Golden Fork winner during the 2022 Golden Fork Gala, benefiting the Texas Restaurant Foundation
HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Each year, the Greater Houston Texas Restaurant Association (GHTRA) hosts its annual Golden Fork Gala, its largest fundraising event of the year. The gala honors industry leaders while raising funds for the Texas Restaurant Foundation, ProStart Culinary Curriculum, their local scholarship fund, and their Greater Houston chapter. During the gala, the GHTRA nods to community favorites with their Golden Fork Awards presentation.
Following a people's choice vote, Houston's Wing Joint, Big City Wings, took home the Golden Fork People's Choice award during Saturday's Golden Fork Gala. The wing restaurant, which boasts eleven locations throughout the Houston metro area, beat out other notable local eateries, such as BB's Tex-Orleans, KP's Kitchen, Goode Company Seafood, and Mi Pueblito Restaurant, to take home the gold.
Big City Wings, known for its large televisions, craft spirits and delicious comfort food, offers diners daily specials, like its famous Two-for-Tuesday, as well as an extensive Happy Hour menu. Those stopping by for a quick lunch can take advantage of their reduced lunch prices, while wing lovers can choose from 19 different wing sauces, such as Gold Fever, Tajín, Cool Ranch, or Mango Habanero.
About the award, Sam Elsaadi, VP of Operations for Big City Wings, said, "We are so thankful for our friends, neighbors and customers that voted for us. It's our mission to offer Houstonians with fast, fresh, and delicious food along with standout service, and this award validates our efforts. Thank you, Texas Restaurant Association, and everyone in the community who voted for Big City Wings."
To learn more about Big City Wings, including menus and location information, visit https://bigcitywings.com.
To learn more about the Greater Houston Texas Restaurant Association, visit https://txrestaurant.org/Pub/Chapters/Greater-Houston/Greater-Houston-Chapter.
About Big City Wings
Big City Wings is a Houston-based wings restaurant that offers fresh, house-made chicken wings, thirst-quenching spirits, and various other dishes for delivery, pick-up, dine-in or catering. The eleven family-friendly locations offer customers over forty big television and projector screens with an array of sports programming always available. For more information, visit https://bigcitywings.com.
About the Texas Restaurant Association
The Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) is the leading business association for Texas' $52.4 billion foodservice industry, which spans over 43,000 locations throughout the state, employing a workforce of 1.2 million – 12% of the state's employment.
TRA works tirelessly to improve the business climate for its members. Whether it's navigating the complex waters of ever-changing regulations, providing cutting-edge training and certification products, or empowering members to help reduce their bottom line with practical, relevant business solutions, TRA is an indispensable, one-stop resource for the foodservice industry. Our diverse network of members ranges from restaurant owners, operators, staff and suppliers, to educators and students. They include seasoned veterans and industry leaders, as well as those just entering the workforce for the first time.
