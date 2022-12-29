The company maintains its commitment to fostering inclusion and recruiting diverse talent
HOUSTON, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces that it was named to Comparably's lists for Best Company Culture and Best Company for Diversity. These recognitions are based exclusively on anonymous employee feedback on the Comparably website. Smith ended the year with five different awards from Comparably and is listed in the Top 5% of similarly sized companies in several categories.
"Developing a welcoming, inclusive culture for all is one of Smith's proudest accolades and a key ingredient in our success," said Matt Hartzell, Chief Administrative Officer at Smith. "We care for the whole person each employee is by offering benefits that support their lives in and outside the office."
Smith's positive culture thrives on its employees' entrepreneurial spirit and ambition. Life at Smith extends to all of the company's global offices, where employees work with colleagues through a company-wide, proprietary platform to help keep technology and manufacturing lines moving with vital electronic components. From progressive family and caretaker leave and competitive base pay to an onsite fitness center and award-winning learning and development platform, Smith University, Smith supports healthy and sustainable opportunities for employees to learn and grow.
Anonymous employee comments provided to Comparably illustrate the positive culture and success of the organization:
"Smith has a culture of family. You often see people from different departments and locations helping each other out."
"My company has multicultural employees, and everyone respects each other. Very positive environment."
"They want you to succeed and provide all the tools to do it! Constant education and training is available."
"I love the diverse work culture, meeting everyone from different cultures, interacting with them and learning about them."
"The private family-owned business is really infused through the entire culture, which makes it a flat organization where I have the feeling that I can approach whoever I want."
Smith is proud to be an equal employment opportunity employer and actively takes measures to encourage a diverse workforce. The company's co-founders and directors, Bob and Lee Ackerley, were also recently named Best CEOs for Diversity by Comparably. This award is based exclusively on anonymous feedback from Smith's employees of color on the Comparably website.
"As one of our greatest advantages, our employees have helped us build a foundation of excellence that customers can rely on, and hearing their feedback is encouraging," said Matt. "It is an honor to be recognized for our efforts, and we look forward to making more contributions to a diverse workforce that is the future of our industry."
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $3.4 billion in 2021. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent Distribution™ model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number seven among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.
