HOUSTON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logistics Group International partners with BluJay Solutions, now part of E2Open, to ensure clients receive competitive rates that guarantee capacity and complete reliability.
Logistics Group International, a leading third-party logistics provider managing freight across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, has announced its partnership with BluJay Solutions, part of E2Open, a company focused on helping companies use data in real-time with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions.
Logistics Group International aims to provide customers with real-time dynamic API ratings based on each load's specifications through this partnership.
Combining the experience and industry know-how from Logistics Group International with cutting-edge technology from E2Open will undoubtedly allow for more efficient processes, improving the overall effectiveness of the entire supply chain. Creating unity between all logistics partners makes transportation management seamless.
"Our customers want providers who are faster to market and can do so at a competitive price. E2Open allows us to do both." - Stephen Day, President of Logistics Group International.
Through the LGI-E2Open partnership, clients will be able to access:
- API enabled real-time rates.
- Rates that reflect current market conditions.
- Strategic rates with guaranteed capacity and services.
- Innovative software applications that connect customers and companies.
- Improved transportation service capabilities.
- Technologies for faster, more accessible, and more profitable operations.
The partnership between Logistics Group International and E2Open will create a more effective supply chain for all their clients. Efficiency, innovation, and top-level services are the added value this partnership provides and will continue to allow Logistics Group International to ensure competitive rates, on-time transportation, and complete reliability.
About Logistics Group International
Logistics Group International (LGI) is a third-party logistics provider established in 2002. LGI specializes in managing full truckload shipments within the U.S., Mexico, and Canada through a vast carrier network. From a simple pallet to complex project movements requiring multiple modes of transit, LGI has decades of experience ensuring your cargo gets to its destination on time and within budget. Visit http://www.lgiinc.com.
About BluJay, now part of E2open
E2open is creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply, and delivery constraints. Our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real-time with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions by bringing together data from clients, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers, and logistics partners. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses all demand, supply, and logistics ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. ™ Visit http://www.e2open.com.
