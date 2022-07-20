The cost of owning and operating a home is skyrocketing and homeowners need a solution that helps them mitigate these costs. In the age of the "smart home," homes shouldn't be allowed to just "break" while racking up exorbitant costs for repair work. Homes need to work smarter, and perform better, and Shipshape is leading the charge on behalf of all homeowners who want something better. Shipshape was featured on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid, and the company is on a mission to make homes "smart enough to take care of themselves," through their predictive maintenance platform that unlocks the real value of a smart home.
AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shipshape is a company with a vision that every home should be safe, reliable and efficient and they have made significant progress to deliver on this vision. The company was featured on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid, which profiles a range of companies striving for significance and impact in the world. Shipshape was recently selected as an emerging, innovative company for the work they are doing to empower homeowners to make smarter decisions that save them time, money and energy through a platform built from the ground up to serve them around the clock and even while they're away.
"Many brilliant advances have been made because someone was brave enough to take a risk. A bold idea may take years to research or develop but the payoff can be enormous. We are highlighting the innovators that are changing our world for the better." said Quaid, lead producer on the Viewpoint Project.
Viewpoint is uniquely designed educational content for Public Television in all 50 states. The series focuses on educating viewers on the very latest topic and trends impacting the world.
"Shipshape was founded with the belief that the business of business is to build a better world," according to Alexander Linn, Founder and CEO of Shipshape. "The most powerful technologies, especially artificial intelligence, must be directly used to reduce inequality and carbon emissions, and ultimately build healthier communities. It's great to see the increased attention on helping homeowners achieve green and healthy homes."
Viewpoint's segments air on the major networks like CNN, CNBC, FOX Business, HGTV, TLC, Lifetime, Discovery, etc.
See the link below for access to the short-form documentary feature.
Viewpoint: Smarter Energy - Efficient Home Maintenance
About Shipshape Solutions Inc.
Shipshape is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves. Shipshape believes every home should be safe, reliable, efficient and well maintained. The company operates a first of its kind proprietary smart home predictive maintenance platform that offers solutions to homeowners to reduce the costs of home maintenance and operations. The Shipshape platform integrates an ecosystem of smart home hardware to enable advanced analytics and recommend actions that will reduce risks and improve system performance. Shipshape's software platform unlocks the value of sensor data to enable a whole new era of the smart home.
Shipshape is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit http://www.shipshape.ai.
Media Contact
Kyle Walsh, www.shipshape.ai, 2052075775, kyle@shipshape.ai
SOURCE www.shipshape.ai