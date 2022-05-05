Songs In The Key of H: Tales of Irony & Insinuation is Hickman's 6th humorous book and first collection of short stories. The comic novelist returns to his literary roots with a varied collection of prose, at once offbeat, timely, and thought-provoking.
DALLAS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Josh Hickman announces his new book, Songs In The Key of H: Tales of Irony & Insinuation, is now available in paperback and Kindle at Amazon.com.
An author book signing will be held at Celestial Beerworks, 2530 Butler St., Dallas, TX 75235, from 2-4pm on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Songs In The Key of H: Tales of Irony & Insinuation is Hickman's 6th humorous book and first collection of short stories. The comic novelist returns to his literary roots with a varied collection of prose, at once offbeat, timely, and thought-provoking.
Songs In The Key of H Synopsis
Even more varied and perhaps more prescient than his previous comic novels, the contemplative Tales of Irony & Insinuation include prose on idiocy, aging, technology-gone-wrong, blood guilt, the perils of hive-mind thinking, and death—among other jaunty themes—all seasoned with his slightly surreal brand of satire and a healthy helping of irony, both humorous and poignant. And, barely hidden between the lines, the reader may detect hilarious and biting commentary on today's society—something fresh and new from Hickman's absurd yet sharp pen.
Stories include Buffoonwyke, the life and death of a town completely comprised of village idiots, I, Fart, a gripping story of a man who goes undercover to investigate life as a senior citizen, Anonymity, the cautionary tale of a new personal cloaking technology gone hilariously and horribly wrong, and Up And Down, the uplifting downward spiral of an obsolete elevator operator forced by life's adversities to live in his own elevator.
About Josh Hickman
Josh Hickman is a Dallas, Texas-based writer. A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, Hickman is the author of the lauded comic novels, Through Tick & Tinn: The True Story of the Greatest Unknown Comedy Team Ever Known; Ambergris, Five Slices of Fear: A Connoisseur's Hoagie of Horror; The Kinfolk: Cult of Sex & Cheese; and I Am Luney: The Untold Story of The World's Naughtiest Man.
Visit http://www.joshhickmanbooks.com Social media: @therealjoshhickman, /therealjoshhickman
Praise for Josh Hickman's work:
On Through Tick & Tinn: The True Story of the Greatest Unknown Comedy Team Ever Known: "This book comes as close as anything I've seen to capturing the lifestyle, tribulations and careers of two people who are dependent on each other for laughs and their livelihood." –George Schlatter, Producer, Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In
On Five Slices of Fear: A Connoisseur's Hoagie of Horror: "A riot… A Perfect Star Rating—a must read."
–Pacific Book Review
- On The Kinfolk: Cult of Sex & Cheese: "hysterically satirical… grabs the reader from start to finish… Recommended"
–U.S. Review of Books
Media Contact
Josh Hickman, Josh Hickman Books, 1 323-839-3940, joshhickmanbooks@gmail.com
