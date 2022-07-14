EMX Insights will accelerate real-time maintenance data exchange between MROs and airlines, enabling greater transparency and accuracy.
FRISCO, Texas, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EmpowerMX, the leading provider of cloud-based maintenance execution, planning, and optimization software solutions for airlines, MROs, and OEMs today announced the launch if EMX Insights, a cloud-based data exchange platform. This launch comes during a period of rapid growth, driven by the company's expanding global client base, and launching of several new products that provide data-driven visibility and insights, address the chronic shortage of skilled labor, improve fleet utilization, and digitize and automate mission-critical maintenance workflows.
"EMX Insights is designed to bring closer collaboration between airlines and MRO organizations," said Dinakara Nagalla, CEO of EmpowerMX, "and we are extremely pleased to bring two leading US airlines, American and Delta, as our anchor partners in this initiative."
Traditionally, internal and external MRO workflow data are predominantly contained in paper-based content assets, leading to huge lag times in data capture, transparency in compliance management, and predicting aircraft availability.
"In our industry, seats are sold months in advance of the actual flight, and our biggest challenge is making sure the aircraft is ready and available for service in our scheduled span time," said Rick Uber, head of Base Maintenance at Delta, who also manages a network of third-party MRO providers. "Collecting maintenance data from a diverse range of vendors who service over 40 lines of work is a massive task, and then disseminating it is an even more complicated task. EMX Insights is an industry-first to tackle this data exchange challenge, and Delta is leveraging the cloud-based platform to bring closer and real-time interaction between our own and our third-party MRO operations."
"We want vendors to receive and transmit data in an open network environment, from whatever platforms they use for their internal workflows," said Greg Emerson, head of Base Maintenance at American, who also manages a vast network of third-party MRO vendors. "This enables total visibility for all maintenance activities the airline needs to manage. Beyond that, EMX Insights will optimize the reporting methods to increase visibility, providing leading indicators, and drill down capabilities into each visit."
"We're solving a critical problem for the airlines," said Nagalla. "It's a long overdue issue that involves a lot of people inputting information into a manual system that just doesn't do what they need it to do. With no ability to see problems before they impact delivery, they are at the mercy of the process and the system they are currently using, which lacks the quality of information one should expect. Having said that, the process and the systems are being redefined by EmpowerMX in the most meaningful ways, real-time and digitally. Since the majority of their work is being done by facilities using our software for production management, we can tap into those more powerful datasets and automate the information flows – all of this while also including anyone that does not yet use EmpowerMX."
EmpowerMX announced that EMX Insights is available today on the iOS App Store and will soon be available for other platforms. The product will be free for Airlines and MROs.
For more information, contact gotinsights@empowermx.com
About EmpowerMX:
Based in Frisco, TX, EmpowerMX is a leading cloud-based software platform that is designed to accelerate digital adoption in the Airline, MRO, and Defense establishments. Its product suite helps Engineering and Compliance, Heavy and Line Maintenance, Shop and Materials Management.
Media Contact
Levi Schmidt, Empower MX, 1 469-768-6363, levi.schmidt@empowermx.com
SOURCE Empower MX