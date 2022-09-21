Dallas-based FBFK Law Firm announced that Dan Baucum, Kelly Kubasta, Richard Spencer and Rachael Smiley have been selected to the distinguished 2022 Edition of the Texas Super Lawyers list.
DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dallas-based FBFK Law Firm today announced that four of its shareholder/attorneys, Dan Baucum, Kelly Kubasta, Richard Spencer, and Rachael Smiley, have been selected to the distinguished 2022 Edition of the Texas Super Lawyers list.
Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. Of those nominated, only five percent of the total lawyers in the state are selected for inclusion.
- Dan Baucum (Tax Law) – a tax and business attorney with extensive private practice and IRS experience, Baucum represents business owners and investors with tax planning, business issues, and federal tax disputes. He also consults with legal and accounting professionals on federal tax matters and IRS practice. Baucum is the immediate past Chair of the State Bar of Texas Tax Section, a Fellow of the American College of Tax Counsel, and is an Adjunct Professor of Law at Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law and at Baylor Law School. He is a five-time The Best Lawyers in America honoree.
- Kelly Kubasta (Intellectual Property) – an 11-year Texas Super Lawyer and co-leader of FBFK's intellectual property practice group, Kubasta counsels on a wide array of intellectual property issues, including developing and maintaining patent and trademark portfolios, monetizing intellectual property assets through technology and marketing transactions, and enforcing and defending intellectual property assets through the courts, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, and the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. He is a seven-time The Best Lawyers in America honoree, has previously served as a Board Member of organizations such as TeXchange DFW and My Possibilities and works with various non-profit organizations.
- Richard L. Spencer (Real Estate) – recognized for 20 consecutive years as a Texas Super Lawyer, Spencer is triple-board certified in real estate law and was a member of the Texas Board of Legal Specialization real estate advisory commission. He is a Fellow in the American College of Real Estate Attorneys, a Director of the Texas Bar College, and was Chairman of both the Real Property Probate and Trust Law Section of the State Bar Texas and the Texas College of Real Estate Attorneys. He is also a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation and a well-recognized Course Director, author, and presenter in advanced real estate law courses.
- Rachael Smiley (Business Bankruptcy) – a seasoned bankruptcy and restructuring attorney and chair of the FBFK litigation group, Smiley has specific expertise in all steps of the Chapter 11 reorganization process, including asset sales, plan confirmation, and post-confirmation plan administration. She is a Member of the American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI) and the Dallas Bar Association – Bankruptcy and Commercial Law section, a Global Executive Board Member of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA) and has served as Chair of the DFW network of IWIRC (International Women's Insolvency and Restructuring Confederation).
About FBFK
Celebrating 20 years of legal expertise and success across Texas and the U.S., Dallas-based FBFK is an entrepreneurial-minded, full-service business law firm with offices in Plano, Houston and Austin, Texas, as well as in Orange County and Silicon Valley, Calif. Driven by a commitment to creating lasting client relationships grounded in high-quality representation and client service, FBFK represents clients nationwide in nearly 40 practice areas related to business structures and transactions, intellectual property protection and dispute resolution. http://www.fbfk.law.
