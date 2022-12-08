Zeal for Living announced that the firm closed on 25-acres of land within the Hickory Hill master-planned community in Sherman, Texas to build a 236 home rental community focused on Wellness Living. The community marks Zeal's first Texas Project. The ZEAL project is located within Hickory Hill, a 183‐acre master‐planned subdivision controlled by Foreland Development ("land seller" and "subdivision developer") located due south of highway 82.
DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zeal for Living announced that the firm closed on 25-acres of land within the Hickory Hill master-planned community in Sherman, Texas to build a 236 home rental community focused on Wellness Living. The community marks Zeal's first Texas Project.
The ZEAL project is located within Hickory Hill, a 183‐acre master‐planned subdivision controlled by Foreland Development ("land seller" and "subdivision developer") located due south of highway 82.
The proposed 237‐unit project in Sherman, TX is to be constructed as a market rate Wellness Living rental home community comprising a mix of single‐family homes and townhomes attached garages. Community amenities focus on supporting the culture of wellness. Amenities include a leasing center, club room with community gathering space, a covered outdoor community dining room, multiple fitness areas including separate strength and group fitness areas, a yoga lawn, and a swimming pool with wet deck. A community garden area and a shared community tool shed are centerpieces. Land area is reserved for an on-site Wellness Services building.
Eric Little, the Texas Director of Development for Zeal stated
"This concept is new and unique. By blending placemaking within the context of Wellness Living we are creating a special place for our residents and for Sherman. The City of Sherman quickly recognized the distinct nature of the concept and was a pleasure to work with to obtain permits."
Sherman is located along the rapidly growing I‐75 corridor, 65 miles north of downtown Dallas. Over the last ten years, the city has experienced cumulative population growth of 20.0%, poised to continue with the announcement of several public and private sector investments. Sherman is home to the Texoma Medical Center, a 414 bed, Level III trauma center employing 3,500 individuals. Furthermore, in May 2022, Texas Instruments broke ground on a $30B semiconductor fabrication plant which will be completed in 2025 and create 3,000 direct new jobs in Sherman.
Zeal plans to break ground in January of 2023 and deliver homes at Hickory Hill at Sherman in 2024. The project is being funded internally without the use of a construction lender.
About Zeal
At ZEAL, we are enthusiastic about living well. We provide the opportunity to connect, nourish, move and dwell in a community created around wellness and fulfillment. Digital Nomads, Empty Nesters, and anyone seeking the freedom of rental housing have a place to discover their Zeal for Living.
For more information, please visit http://www.zealforliving.com
