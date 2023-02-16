PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was looking for a solution to hanging a floodlight camera so that it could function correctly, but couldn't find an off-the shelf solution," said an inventor from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented ADAPT RIGHT. It allows floodlights to be positioned as the manufacture intended and makes it appear as one piece."
The patent-pending invention directs flood lights outward to a greater distance so that persons or vehicles can be spotted faster, and is quickly activated for safety and security at night. It improves the overall operation of the equipment, including the accuracy of the dusk/dawn sensor. Natural, attractive and professional-looking, it eliminates running wiring in an awkward, unsightly, and haphazard way. The device is convenient, durable and effective, as well as increases safety and security. The inventor has created a prototype.
The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-298, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
SOURCE InventHelp