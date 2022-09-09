Sock Club, one of the nation's leading custom sock manufacturers, has announced that for every pair of socks it sells, it will donate a pair to charities helping the unhoused nationwide through partnerships with the Ronald McDonald House, The Other Ones Foundation, and Delivering Good.
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sock Club, one of the nation's leading custom sock manufacturers, has announced that for every pair of socks it sells, it will donate a pair to charities helping the unhoused nationwide through partnerships with the Ronald McDonald House, The Other Ones Foundation, and Delivering Good.
"New socks are one of the most common items requested by charities that serve the unhoused. But they're one of the least commonly donated items," said Sock Club co-Founder Noah Lee. "People without good socks end up in the hospital with foot problems, and that only leads to more hardship in their lives. We see a huge opportunity for Sock Club to make a difference."
Sock Club has pledged to donate 100,000 pairs of socks by New Year. "As our business has grown, we have made it a core value to give back to the community," said Lee. "We feel like it's our responsibility to give warmth and comfort to those who need it most. Giving back socks seems like the perfect fit."
One way that Sock Club gives back is by partnering with their clients to do so. Sock Club gives their clients the option to match each purchase of a custom sock with a donation to an organization of their choice. "Corporate sustainability programs and corporate community development programs are always looking for a new, unique way to make a difference. Our hope is that by offering this option at no additional cost to our custom sock clients, we provide an easy solution that benefits our clients and their communities," said Lee.
Sock Club's partnerships with The Ronald McDonald House and The Other Ones focus on those in need in Central Texas. Meanwhile, their partnership with Delivering Good allows Sock Club to send socks to those in need nationwide, particularly in areas that have been devastated by natural disaster.
About Sock Club: Sock Club is a sock company based in Austin, TX that was started 10 years ago with the spirit of helping people express themselves with socks! Sock Club designs and manufactures custom logo socks for businesses of all sizes, including Fortune 500 companies. Their socks are used as corporate gifts, tradeshow giveaways, employee appreciation gifts and more.
