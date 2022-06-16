For the third consecutive year, the credit union is recognized for creating a strong positive working environment for employees.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Firstmark Credit Union is excited to announce that it has been voted a 2022 "Best Places to Work in San Antonio" by the San Antonio Business Journal for the third consecutive year. Firstmark was chosen among hundreds of leading companies for its commitment to fostering growth and employee well-being and cultivating an engaging workplace culture.
"For the third year in a row, our Board of Directors, members, and employees have been recognized for their daily efforts to live out a culture of respect, collaboration, and empowerment, and I couldn't be happier for them," said Nathanael Tarwasokono, president and CEO of Firstmark Credit Union. "We truly support one another, and together, we are inspired to make a difference in the lives of our members and in our community."
The San Antonio Business Journal recognizes employers in San Antonio that have a strong commitment to creating positive work environments. The "Best Places to Work" nomination is based on scores from employee feedback that are analyzed impartially by Quantum Workplace. The survey measures key areas of an organization's culture, including respect, comfort, and employee engagement.
ABOUT Firstmark Credit Union
Firstmark Credit Union has been helping people for almost 90 years. The Firstmark story began in 1932 at Fox Tech High School where ten teachers signed a charter to form the San Antonio Teachers Credit Union. Firstmark has grown the ten teachers' original $475 investment to almost 100,000 members and over $1 billion in assets. Firstmark is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution offering products and services that stimulate savings, provide a pathway to home ownership, and promote financial wellness. For more information, visit firstmarkcu.org or call 210.442.0100.
Media Contact
Andrew Denoncour, Firstmark Credit Union, 1 210.308.7882, andrewd@firstmarkcu.org
SOURCE Firstmark Credit Union